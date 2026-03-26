The leaning Greek church that steals the glory from the Tower of Pisa is located in Thessaly

By Ioannis Karagiorgas

With a 17-degree inclination, the church causes dizziness to anyone who manages to visit it.

A church in the Greek village of Ropoto in Thessaly has become an attraction for tourists wishing to test their balance skills.

This is because, due to subsidence, the church in question has been moved up the mountainside and has taken on a 17-degree slope, much steeper than, for example, that of the Tower of Pisa in Italy.

For the last 14 years it has remained firmly in the same place. Due to subsidence in the village, the inhabitants were forced to leave in 2012.

Those who have visited the church explain that it is a very surreal experience as it is very difficult to even climb the steps to get inside. And after making it, dizziness is almost guaranteed.

https://www.euronews.com/travel/2026/03/26/the-leaning-greek-church-that-steals-the-glory-from-the-tower-of-pisa-is-located-in-thessa