Reception in Brussels marks 1,400 years of the Akathist Hymn

The Committee of Representatives of the Orthodox Church to the European Union (CROCEU) hosted an official reception on March 25, 2026, at the Orthodox Centre Ambiorix in Brussels, marking the 1,400th anniversary of the Akathist Hymn dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

The event brought together Orthodox Members of the European Parliament from Greece, Cyprus, Romania, and Bulgaria, along with senior officials from the European Commission, including Vincent Depaigne, responsible for interreligious dialogue under Article 17 of the Lisbon Treaty. Representatives of Christian Churches in the EU, diplomatic missions, and Belgian religious communities were also in attendance.

The reception opened with a short excerpt from the Akathist Hymn, chanted in Greek, English, and Romanian, reflecting its universal spiritual significance.

Addressing the gathering, Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium, President of CROCEU, highlighted the hymn’s profound theological and spiritual importance, describing it as one of the greatest treasures of Orthodox tradition and a living expression of faith that unites history, doctrine, and prayer. He also stressed the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding in today’s fragmented world, noting that such efforts are essential for promoting peace, human dignity, and solidarity in Europe.

Fr. Sorin Selaru, Director of the Representation of the Romanian Patriarchate to the EU, emphasized CROCEU’s role in coordinating Orthodox Church representations and fostering cooperation and common witness within European institutions.

The Church of Greece was represented by Bishop Apostolos of Tanagra, while Bishop Joakeim of Apollonia was also present.

The event concluded with a reception featuring Lenten refreshments, offering participants the opportunity to exchange views and strengthen ties in a spirit of dialogue and hospitality.

Orthodox Times