Ecumenical Patriarch: The Akathist Hymn is a Majestic Ode to Freedom (PHOTOS&VIDEOS)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew described the Akathist Hymn as “a majestic ode to freedom” during his address on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the opening of a conference organized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate. The event, titled “The Akathist Hymn: Fourteen Centuries of Living Tradition,” was held at the Patriarchal Urban School of Marasli in Constantinople.

Welcoming participants, the Patriarch referred to the city as “the City of Constantine, the city of the Theotokos, which first gave birth to, chanted, and lived the Akathist Hymn,” as well as the historic seat of the Great Church of Christ. He noted that the Ecumenical Patriarchate itself could be seen as “a true Akathist Hymn,” preserving the dignity of faith and the heritage of the Orthodox people.

In his speech, he emphasized the central role of the Virgin Mary and the theological significance of honoring her. He underlined that the Incarnation was made possible through human freedom, expressed in the Theotokos’ voluntary acceptance of God’s will. “The ‘Yes’ of the Theotokos,” he said, “reveals freedom in all its greatness, as voluntary obedience to God’s call.”

He further explained that the Akathist Hymn reflects both divine and human freedom: God’s freedom expressed as love for humanity, and the Virgin Mary’s freedom expressed through her response, “Let it be done.” In her person, he noted, “humanity is recapitulated,” as she accepts God’s salvific plan on behalf of all.

The Patriarch highlighted the hymn’s enduring message, stressing that it proclaims the Theotokos as a source of deliverance and reminds believers that faith is a path to true freedom, life in Christ. He also pointed out the deep connection between the Akathist Hymn and Constantinople, describing it as an unparalleled masterpiece of faith, theology, and poetic expression, closely linked to the Feast of the Annunciation.

Concluding his remarks, he congratulated Metropolitan Stephanos of Kallipolis and Madytos, chairman of the organizing committee, along with all participants. The event was attended by hierarchs of the Ecumenical Throne, clergy, diplomats, academics, and researchers, reflecting the continued significance of the Akathist Hymn in the life of the Orthodox Church.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas, Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times