“They said the bombs wouldn’t reach Jerusalem’s Old City. But they did.”

The following testimony comes from Harout Bedrossian, Head of Resource Development at Caritas Jerusalem, who witnessed shelling near his home in the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday, 20 March 2026, just weeks after the war started.

In his own words, he describes the shock of that moment and what it means to be a civilian living in the middle of it all.

On Friday afternoon, March 20, 2026, I was at home with my daughter when the sirens tore through Jerusalem. My daughter didn’t hesitate. She ran straight to her room, the one place she still believes can protect her.

I moved to the window. Suddenly, a deafening explosion shattered the air. It was so close, so violent, it felt like it passed through my body. The walls trembled.

Then came the fall. Shrapnel. Just meters away – fifteen, no more – from our building.

Smoke rose first, thick and choking. Then dust, swallowing everything. Then the sound-metal and stone crashing down, scattering across the parking lot below. It landed between the Armenian Quarter and the Jewish Quarter, near Dormition Abbey and Al-Bouraq Wall – so close to places filled with prayer, history, and people simply trying to live.

A colleague of mine, who lives just beside where the fragments fell, tried to make sense of what had just happened outside her home.

A few meters to the right, and the cars would have gone up in flames.

A few meters back, and homes – our homes – could have been destroyed.

But somehow, no one was hurt.

People will call it luck. Some will call it a miracle. But standing there, I couldn’t hold on to those words.All I could feel was how thin that line is – how fragile, how arbitrary.

They say the Old City is unlikely to be hit. They say it won’t happen here – not near Al-Aqsa Mosque. They say these things to help us believe we are safe. But today, those words meant nothing. Because it did happen.

Harout Bedrossian, Head of Resource Development at Caritas Jerusalem

And as I stood there, with the smoke still in the air and my daughter behind a closed door trying to feel safe, one truth settled deep inside me: there are no safe places.

https://www.caritas.org/jerusalem/humanitarian-action/they-said-the-bombs-wouldnt-reach-jerusalems-old-city-but-they-did/?fbclid=IwY2xjawQ1JThleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFNdnFrbU0wYkZJWk9JV1p0c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHpzttxuSteB7wozSFSw9THsecn2rA0ge1gZ1gTZElbNox9SKDUqy5bcoH0Cv_aem_NgDpuDrFtqoCbxFY-_sEHw