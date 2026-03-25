Ecumenical Patriarch: Let us pray to the Virgin Mary to drive away wars

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Great Vespers on the eve of the Feast of the Annunciation at the celebratory Church of the Annunciation in Tatavla (Constanntinople).

The sermon was delivered by Deacon Oikoumenios Amanatidis, Undersecretary of the Holy and Sacred Synod.

In his address, the Ecumenical Patriarch urged all to pray to the Most Holy Theotokos for an end to the wars afflicting humanity.

“Let us fervently implore the Virgin Mary tonight to drive wars away from our world. May she bring an end to bloodshed, atrocities, violence, and our inhumanity. Her virtue and intercession can restrain human wickedness, for she was deemed worthy by God to take an active part in the salvation of us all. Today, the Theotokos becomes the new earth and the new heaven, from which a new world arises—a world of beauty, virtue, and salvation.

May the joy of the Incarnation of the Word of God spread everywhere, so that peoples may advance in harmony and brotherhood and walk together toward enduring love, true justice, and the longed-for peace. Only these bring lasting and inalienable joy to humanity and to the nations of the earth—this is the message proclaimed by the Church: ‘Rejoice, O earth, with great joy; praise, O heavens, the glory of God!’

The Annunciation is a consoling teaching, a voice of optimism, a proclamation of joy—the glad tidings of God’s goodwill and peace on earth.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch subsequently expressed his satisfaction to Metropolitan Stephanos of Kallipolis and Madytos, overseer of the Tatavla district, for his dedicated service to the local Christian community and his devotion to the Mother Church. He also congratulated Protopresbyter Fr. Philotheos Kelepouris, the presiding priest, as well as the parish council for their work.

In closing, the Patriarch conveyed, through the Consul General of Greece, his congratulations and the blessings of the Mother Church to the Greek people on the occasion of the national anniversary of March 25, wishing them, in his own words, “to live in harmony, unity, peace, and prosperity.”

Earlier, the Patriarch was warmly welcomed by Metropolitan Stephanos of Kallipolis and Madytos and by the chairman of the parish council, Alexandros Meidan.

Among those in attendance were Metropolitan Meliton of Philadelphia and Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Myra, Greece’s Consul General in Constantinople, Ambassador Konstantinos Koutras, members of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and a large number of faithful.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

Orthodox Times