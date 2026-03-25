AUA to Host 35th Anniversary Gala

GLENDALE — The American University of Armenia has announced its 35th Anniversary Gala, a landmark celebration to be held on November 7, in Beverly Hills, California. The special evening will bring together AUA supporters, alumni, and distinguished figures from across the Armenian diaspora to celebrate the University’s 35-year legacy of expanding opportunity, advancing knowledge, and shaping the next generation of leaders in Armenia.

The Gala will serve as the culminating event of AUA’s 35th anniversary campaign, “Paving the Way for Future Leaders”, a yearlong initiative highlighting AUA’s role as a powerful engine for Armenia’s democratic, market-based economy. The campaign underscores the University’s growing impact while making a compelling case for continued investment in AUA’s next chapter of growth and innovation. In addition, select sponsors will be invited to an exclusive pre-gala dinner hosted at the residence of Zaven P. Akian, AUA benefactor and chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees.

“As we reflect on the 35 years of AUA, it is remarkable how far the University has come since its founding,” said AUA President Dr. Bruce Boghosian. “From our need-blind admissions policy, to maintaining a public library open to all, to filing our first patent application in Armenia, AUA has consistently led with innovation, integrity, and purpose. Higher education is where Armenia’s future is shaped, and our mission is to prepare graduates who will drive the country’s economic growth and strengthen its democratic institutions.”

The anniversary campaign also advances the University’s Strategic Plan 2024-2034, which outlines ambitious priorities for the coming decade. These include expanding AUA’s research portfolio, strengthening faculty recruitment and retention, diversifying academic programs, growing the student body, and expanding the University’s campus and national reach to serve more students across Armenia.

“This Gala is above all a celebration of the extraordinary community that has stood behind AUA for more than three decades,” said AUA Vice President of Development Gaiane Khachatrian. “We look forward to honoring the generosity of our donors and supporters, and we are very grateful to our dynamic Gala Committee for helping bring this evening to life. Guests can look forward to a vibrant program filled with entertainment and memorable moments as we gather to celebrate AUA’s remarkable journey.”

The Gala will feature Magdalena Yesil as the keynote speaker. A Silicon Valley technology pioneer, serial entrepreneur, and founding board member of Salesforce, Yesil has been a dedicated supporter of AUA, impacting the lives of many students through her gift of education.

For more information about the 35th Anniversary Gala, please visit the Gala webpage.

Founded in 1991, the American University of Armenia is a private, independent university located in Yerevan, Armenia, affiliated with the University of California, and accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission in the United States. AUA provides local and international students with Western-style education through top-quality undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, promotes research and innovation, encourages civic engagement and community service, and fosters democratic values. AUA’s Office of Development stewards the University’s philanthropic efforts exclusively for educational purposes.

Asbarez