At Fresno ARF Day Benefactor Alice Gureghian Bequeaths Additional Portion of Her Estate to ACF Center

105th Anniversary of Soghomon Tehlirian’s Heroism Marked

The Fresno community turned to mark the 135th anniversary of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation on March 14 organized by the ARF Soghomon Tehlirian chapter. The event held at the Garo and Alice Gureghian Armenian Cultural Center.

Benefactor Alice Gureghian with Fresno ARF Chapter Chair Raffy Chekherdemian

A surprise announcement by benefactor Alice Gureghian, who pledged to bequeath additional funds from her estate to the Fresno’s Armenian Cultural Foundation to ensure the maintenance and upkeep of the center that is named after her and her husband.

The Fresno ACF extended its utmost gratitude to Gureghian for her unwavering support of the organization and the center, which serves as vibrant hub for the community.

Garo Gureghian, who is the son of late Asbarez Editor Melik Shah, and his wife Alice announced a donation of $300,000 to the ACF Fresno Center in 2014.

Mr. and Mrs. Garo and Alice Gureghian (center) are flanked by community leaders and the Prelate following the ribbon cutting ceremony in 2017

A capacity crowd of more than 400 community members gathered in 2017 for the grand re-opening of the Fresno Armenian Center, which was rechristened that day as the Garo and Alice Gureghian Armenian Cultural Center.

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Mr. and Mrs. Gureghian were on hand and ushered community leaders in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which kicked off the evening’s festivities to celebrate this milestone.

A year after their generous donation, in 2015, the ACF honored Mr. & Mrs. Garo and Alice Gureghian during their annual gala, citing their unwavering and decades-long support of the organization and its mission to advance the aspirations of the Armenian people.

The ARF Day Celebration on March 14, under the banner of “Honoring Our Legacy,” not only brought together the Fresno community, but became a success due the attendance of community and ARF members from the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

The evening’s program began with Master of Ceremonies Nshan Der Kalousdian who highlighted the role the ARF has, and continues to play, in our modern Armenian history, as well as the Fresno Armenian community.

Der Kalousdian also introduced other guests, among them former Western Prelate Archbishop Torkom Donoyan.

Van Boghossian relayed the ARF Soghomon Tehlirian chapter’s message, after which the chapter president, Raffy Chekherdemian introduced a special video tribute to all Fresno ARF members who had passed away during the past more than 40 years.

DJ Raffy and Hratch Gaydzagian provided the evening’s entertainment.

A day after the event, on March 15, a special Requiem Service was held at the On the Holy Trinity Armenian Church in memory of great National Hero, Soghomon Tehlirian, marking the 105th anniversary of his heroic fete to bring justice for the Armenian Genocide.

Following the church services, Fresno parish priest Very Reverend Ashod Khachadourian led a memorial service at the Soghomon Tehlirian Monument that is located at the Masis Ararat Armenian Cemetery.

The event began with the Homenetmen Fresno Sassoon Chapter scouts marching toward the monument and laying a wreath. A brief program, once again, was led by Der Kalousdian, who invited Boghossian to present a message on behalf of the ARF Soghom Tehlirian chapter.

Zvart Boghossian recited a moving poem marking the occasion, following which the attendees sang the traditional ode “Verkerov Lee” in remembrance of Soghomon Tehlirian. Following the recitation, Armenian Youth Federation Kevork Chavoush Chapter Chairman Berj Karamanlian presented remarks on behalf of the youth.

“The success of this weekend was not the ARF Soghomon Tehlirian Gomideh of Fresno alone, it was a success for the Region since so many from all over came together to support and show respect to our Martyrs. We also extend many thanks to Archishop Torkom Donoyan and Mrs. Alice Gureghian for attending the event,” said Chekherdemian, the ARF chapter chairperson.

Asbarez