Obituary: Vatche Hagop Baghdikian

VATCHE HAGOP BAGHDIKIAN

Vatche Hagop Baghdikian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Newport Beach, California, on Friday, March 13, at the age of 76, surrounded by his family.

Vatche was born on August 7, 1949, in Beirut, Lebanon, where his curiosity showed up early and often. As a boy, he built and rebuilt anything he could get his hands on, once turning a vacuum cleaner into what he proudly called the world’s loudest fan. He wasn’t one to sit still or wait to be told how things worked. He figured them out himself.

In 1970, he immigrated to New Jersey to study engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology, selling his car to bring his girlfriend, Elbiz, to the United States with him. Together, they built a life on their own terms: marrying young, starting a family, working multiple jobs, and eventually completing his degree at NJIT.

Vatche began his career in electrical engineering, working on power distribution systems in airports around the world, including LAX airport. He traveled throughout the Middle East, South America, and Asia, solidifying his passion for seeing the world and often bringing his family with him to share in those experiences.

Vatche’s favorite song was Sinatra’s “My Way,” and anyone who knew him understood why. With Elbiz by his side, he trusted his instincts, followed his ideas, and built a life as ambitious and full as he imagined.

In 1981, Vatche and Elbiz purchased Saddle Acres Schools and grew a small preschool into a thriving business of eleven locations across northern New Jersey. Through decades of hard work, risk, and reinvention, he built more than a business. He built a community. To generations of children, parents, and teachers, he was simply “Mr. B.” A problem solver, a steady presence, and someone who showed up fully, every time.

While he was always “Mr. B” at school, he became “Popi” with the birth of his first grandchild. His greatest joy in life was being Popi to his grandchildren, Marina, Armand, Ara, Ellie, and Zoe, who knew him as the playful, cookie-monster-voiced grandfather who could turn any moment into a laugh, a lesson, or an adventure.

Vatche was larger than life. He was funny, strong-willed, generous, proud, sensitive, and endlessly imaginative. He could talk philosophy one minute and make the whole room laugh the next. He loved Jimmy Buffett, strong coffee, trading stocks, photography, and figuring out how things worked. He proudly wore Birkenstocks, loved a good debate, and left his mark in the homes of friends and family through the photographs he took and framed himself.

Those who knew Vatche knew that he lived exactly as he chose: a builder, a dreamer, a maverick, and a man who lived life on his own terms. Above all, he loved his family with unmistakable devotion, especially the love of his life, Elbiz, whom he adored from the day they met standing in line for a bus at eighteen years old.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Elbiz; his daughter, Lily Anne Babigian of Newport Beach, California; his son, Karni Hagop Baghdikian and daughter-in-law Sarin Baghdikian of Newport Beach, California; his grandchildren, Marina, Armand, Ara, Ellie, and Zoe; his sisters, Houry Karaguezian of Los Angeles and Anahid Doniguian of Beirut; and many extended family members, friends, students, teachers, and staff whose lives he touched over more than four decades.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 28, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Armenian Church Hall, located at 148 22nd St, in Costa Mesa, California, followed by a luncheon reception. Birkenstocks optional.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Vatche’s memory to the Armenian Presbyterian Church Sunday School in Paramus, New Jersey, or St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church Sunday School in Costa Mesa, California, reflecting his lifelong commitment to faith, his career in early childhood education, his service as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and the deep pride he took in shaping the lives and values of his five grandchildren.

Asbarez