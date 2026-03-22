Metropolitan Shio to Ecumenical Patriarch: You have always shown great love for Ilia II

“It is well known that you hold deep love and respect for the Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II and for his great merits. I would like to thank you for your remarkably warm words,” said the Patriarchal Locum Tenens, Metropolitan Shio of Senaki and Chkhorotsku, addressing Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who delivered a farewell speech at the funeral ceremony held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi.

“Your Holiness, it is impossible not to highlight your heartfelt and deeply spiritual words. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for them. It is widely known that you have always shown great love and respect for the Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II and for his merits.

In your address, you also spoke about your role in recognizing the autocephaly of the Georgian Orthodox Church, which has existed since ancient times. The Georgian nation and the Church will never forget your significant contribution in this regard.

Once again, I would like to express my deepest thanks,” Metropolitan Shio said.

Orthodox Times