Final farewell to Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia (VIDEO) (upd)

LAST UPDATE: 15:10

With tears in their eyes, thousands of Georgian people bid farewell to their Patriarch, Ilia II, who shepherded his flock for 49 years.

The funeral service was presided over by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Tbilisi. He arrived on Sunday morning, accompanied by Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon.

The service began at 9:00 a.m. Concelebrating with the Ecumenical Patriarch were Metropolitan Shio of Senaki, Locum Tenens of the Patriarchal Throne, as well as hierarchs of the Church of Georgia.

Among those present at the funeral service were Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria, Archbishop Ioannis of Albania, and Archbishop Rastislav of Prague and All Czech Lands.

The Church of Greece was represented by Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia, while from Cyprus, Metropolitan Isaiah of Tamassos was in attendance. The Patriarchate of Jerusalem was represented by Archbishop Nektarios of Anthedon, the Romanian Patriarchate by Archbishop Ioan of Timișoara, while the Serbian Orthodox Church was represented by Metropolitan Metodije of Budimlja and Nikšić and Bishop Isihije of Valjevo.

The Russian Orthodox Church was represented by Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of Belarus, while representatives of the Patriarchates of Antioch and Alexandria were also present.

Georgia’s Prime Minister, President, the Mayor of Tbilisi, and other government officials are already present at the cathedral, as reported by Georgian media.

Among those in attendance are the Honorary Chairman of Georgian Dream, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the Chairperson of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, and the President of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturian.

Following the conclusion of the funeral service, the faithful accompanied the body of the late Patriarch to his final resting place at the historic Sioni Cathedral, in accordance with Patriarch Ilia’s wish. Attendance at the burial ceremony is permitted only to clergy.

Orthodox Times