Ecumenical Patriarch: No one else identified his name with Georgia as Ilia II did

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew bid farewell to the late Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II with emotion and respect, highlighting his spiritual and national legacy.

Addressing representatives of the Orthodox Churches, the political leadership, and the people of Georgia, he emphasized the magnitude of the loss, stating: “How can we not mourn deeply before the departure of a man of such stature, ethos, eminence, and God-pleasing life,” referring to the late Patriarch Ilia II.

As he noted, the Church of Georgia has been deprived of its wise and worthy shepherd, while its hierarchy has lost “its first hierarch, rich in divine knowledge and pastoral experience.” At the same time, he stressed that the State has also lost “a wise counselor” and “a promoter of peace and unity.”

He made special reference to the Georgian people, noting that they are “bereaved of a loving father,” who remained vigilant until the end “for their spiritual strengthening and well-being.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch underlined the unique role of Ilia II, emphasizing that “no other among us in our times identified his name so closely with Georgia, the Church, and the nation.”

Concluding, he described the late Primate as “a true pillar of the Church and the homeland,” who distinguished his ministry with love, dedication, and constant care for his people.

Orthodox Times