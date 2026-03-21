Representatives of various religions paid tribute to the memory of Patriarch Ilia II

Today, at the Holy Trinity Patriarchal Cathedral in Tbilisi, representatives of various religious communities in Georgia, together with officials of the State Agency for Religious Affairs, paid tribute to the memory of the late Patriarch of Georgia, Ilia II.

Clergy and religious leaders from different faith traditions attended the memorial service, including representatives of the Latin Catholic Apostolic Administration of the Caucasus, the Armenian Apostolic Church in Georgia, the Union of Georgian Jews, the Muslim Administration of Georgia, the International Baptist Church of Tbilisi, the Union of Evangelical Baptist Churches of Georgia, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Georgia, the Evangelical Protestant Church of Georgia, the Evangelical Faith Church of Georgia, the Spiritual Council of the Yezidis of Georgia, as well as the Salvation Army in Georgia.

Their presence highlighted the respect and recognition accorded to the late Patriarch across religious communities in the country.

Orthodox Times