Georgian PM: Patriarch Ilia II was a beacon of wisdom for the Georgian state

“Ilia II was guiding Georgia with unwavering devotion to traditions and Christian morality. Beyond his spiritual leadership, Patriarch was a beacon of wisdom for the state. Over the course of his service, the Church was not merely a religious institution, but also a guardian of Georgian statehood and national identity,” said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, as reported by Georgian media, addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Budapest, Hungary.

According to the PM, Patriarch Ilia II turned the Christian ideals into a lasting source of strength for the Georgian people.

“It is a great honor for me to address this distinguished audience and to speak on behalf of Georgia at the CPAC – a forum that has become an important platform for discussing the future of our nations.

While today we are gathered to discuss our shared values, let me begin by honoring the Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness Ilia II, who passed away three days ago. He turned the Christian ideals into a lasting source of strength for the Georgian people. Today, all of Georgia is united in grief.

The departure of His Holiness, who led the Georgian Orthodox Church for 48 years, is deeply personal for us, since he sowed love in people’s hearts and received the deepest love from the people.

He was guiding Georgia with unwavering devotion to traditions and Christian morality. Beyond his spiritual leadership, Patriarch was a beacon of wisdom for the state. Over the course of his service, the Church was not merely a religious institution, but also a guardian of Georgian statehood and national identity. In honoring the Patriarch, we are called to protect what he so faithfully upheld – the national and religious identity of our country,” he said.

Orthodox Times