AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School Raises $4 Million at 50th Anniversary Gala

LOS ANGELES — A night of celebration, legacy, and community spirit marked a historic milestone for AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School as nearly 900 guests gathered for its 50th Anniversary Gala, raising over an extraordinary $4 million in support of the school’s future.

Held in the elegant Los Angeles Ballroom at the Fairmont Century Plaza, the gala brought together an esteemed audience of supporters, families, alumni, AGBU Central Board members from across the globe, dignitaries, and community leaders, all united in celebration of five decades of educational excellence and impact.

The evening featured a thoughtfully curated program, with eloquent Master of Ceremonies, Dr. Edrick Dorian, a former student from the early days of St. Peter AGBU Day School. Under the direction of Arick Gevorkian, the middle school students, accompanied by Emmy Bejanyan, set the tone with their beautiful performances of the National Anthems, while Alec Van Khajadourian and Sarkis Demirjian delivered masterful piano performances.

Dr Edrick Dorian (l) and Kevork Zoryan

The evening’s invocation was delivered by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian and Father Shnork Demirjian.

During the program, AGBU MDS honored distinguished members of our community whose dedication and service to our school span decades: Bedros and Anna Oruncakciel (Lifetime Legacy Award), Principal of Demirdjian Middle & High School, Anahid Nalbandian Pezeshkian (Lifetime Service Award), Director of Artemis Nazarian Preschool, Tagoush Khodabakhshian (Lifetime Service Award), and Dr. Raffi Svadjian, Class of 1993 (Distinguished Alumni Award). Certificates of recognition were presented to all our honorees by Congressman Brad Sherman and Councilmember Adrin Nazarian.

Additionally, President of AGBU, Sam Simonian, and Honorary President, Berge Setrakian, honored long-time supporter and Central Board Member, Sinan Sinanian, with a heartfelt surprise tribute, bestowing upon him the AGBU Boghos Nubar Award, the highest honor AGBU bestows upon community members who elevate others and work tirelessly in service of society.

(l to r) Sam Simonian, Sinan Sinanian, Berge Setrakian, Kevork Zoryan

Longtime benefactor Christine Simone was recognized for her enduring generosity and unwavering support, highlighted by the naming of the Manoogian Simone Collaborative Learning Center Complex in her honor. The school also proudly announced that, through Alex Demirdjian’s generous contribution, the DHS Expansion will continue to carry the Demirdjian family name.

“This milestone celebration was not only a reflection of our past achievements, but a powerful testament to the strength and unity of our community,” said Chairman of the Board, Kevork Zoryan. “Together, we are building the foundation for the next 50 years of impact at AGBU MDS.”

Guests were immersed in the rich history of MDS through a beautifully presented Heritage Library exhibit showcasing memorabilia spanning the decades, including vintage uniforms, photographs, and treasured artifacts. The display sparked a deep sense of nostalgia and pride, highlighting the school’s enduring legacy.

Head of School David Ghoogasian, on behalf of a grateful school community, expressed his profound gratitude to all who have contributed and continue to contribute to the success of AGBU MDS, past and present, emphasizing the dedication of the faculty and staff, pride in the students, and enthusiasm toward what is yet to come.

AGBU MDS Board of Trustees AGBU Central Board

A heartfelt thank you to the incredible Gala Committee and 50th Anniversary Chair, Ailine Vakian, Class of 1992, and Gala Chair, Zanni Kalaydjian, for their tireless efforts and leadership. Their passion, fundraising efforts, and dedication to the event ensured we had an impeccable program. We are equally grateful to our Class of 2005 alumna event planner, Lusine Vartanian of Event Du Jour, for elevating the evening with exceptional creativity.

Gala Committee

Adding to the evening’s energy, a vibrant silent auction and Student Council-led raffle engaged attendees and raised over $70,000 in additional support of the school’s mission.

Student Council Heritage Library

Proceeds from the evening will support the school’s strategic expansion initiatives, as well as the establishment of an academic endowment to invest in innovation of curriculum and instruction.

Centered around the theme “Imagine the Possibilities,” the gala cast a bold vision for what lies ahead, while honoring the Changemakers, the early visionaries whose belief in the school laid the foundation for its success. Their foresight and dedication transformed possibility into reality, paving the way for the next generation to dream even bigger.

As AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School looks ahead to a new chapter of expansion and growth, the 50th Anniversary Gala stands as a defining moment, honoring its legacy while advancing its vision for the future.

Asbarez