3 Armenians Appointed to L.A. County Commissions

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to reappoint two Armenian-American community leaders with long-standing involvement in the Armenian National Committee of America and its Western Region affiliate.

Jack Hadjinian was reappointed to the Commission on Alcohol and Other Drugs by L.A. serving County Supervisor Hilda Solis’ District 1.

Vasken Yardemian was appointed to another term to the L.A. County Economy and Efficiency Commission. He will represent Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s District 5.

Last year the Board of Supervisors appointed Ashod Mooradian to the L.A. County Consumer Affairs Advisory Commission. He, too, represents Solis’ District 1.

Asbarez