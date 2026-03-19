Letter of condolence from Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on passing of Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has extended his heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze following the passing of the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia.

In his message, President Erdoğan offers his sympathies to the Prime Minister, the Orthodox Church, and the people of Georgia.

“Dear Prime Minister, I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Holiness, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, on the night of March 17. On behalf of the Turkish nation and myself, I wish to express my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, Your Excellency, the Orthodox Church, and the Georgian people,” said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Orthodox Times