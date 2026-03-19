In Armenia, EU Official Highlights Importance of South Caucasus Trade Routes

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—A visiting European Union official said in Yerevan on March 19 that trade routes through the South Caucasus are becoming “more important than ever” amid wars raging “to the north and south.”

Speaking at a joint press conference with Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that during their meeting they “looked at where we can improve infrastructure to reduce transportation time and costs between Europe and Asia.” She noted that trade along this route has quadrupled since 2022.

Kos arrived in Armenia for a two-day visit aimed at reinforcing cooperation between the European Union and Armenia and advancing regional connectivity, according to her office.

She said the EU-Armenia partnership extends beyond trade and economics. “I also see this as a contribution to peace,” Kos said, highlighting efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to establish peace and stability in the region. “And I want to commend these efforts,” she added. Kos emphasized that opening border crossing points and building bridges and roads can help connect people and reduce the risk of conflict.

Kos also pointed to what she described as increased global instability since her previous visit to Armenia six months ago, stressing the importance of partnerships in the South Caucasus. She added that Brussels views Armenia as a “reliable partner and friend.”

Armenia is set to host the European Political Community summit in May, followed by the first-ever EU-Armenia summit. “This shows how important this region has become for Europe and how much our partnership has deepened,” Kos said.

She also said a document signed with Armenia’s deputy prime minister would provide an additional €140 million (about $160 million) in support for Armenia.

During her visit to Yerevan, Kos also met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the Armenian prime minister’s press service, Pashinyan reaffirmed the Armenian government’s commitment to continuing democratic reforms, strengthening the rule of law, and developing institutional capacities.

Kos said the EU appreciates Armenia’s reform efforts and political will, adding that the 27-nation bloc will continue to support the country’s reform agenda, civil society, and media.

The talks also reportedly covered progress in EU-Armenia cooperation, opportunities to expand economic and investment programs, and issues related to visa liberalization. Regional developments and steps toward establishing peace were also discussed, with Kos expressing the EU’s full support for the Armenian government’s efforts towards peace, Pashinyan’s press service said.

Both sides reportedly emphasized the importance of maintaining high-level dialogue and consistent joint efforts to deepen cooperation.

Asbarez