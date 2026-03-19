Ecumenical Patriarch to attend funeral of Georgia’s Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will attend the funeral of Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II.

Sources from the Phanar confirmed the news to orthodoxtimes.com, noting that the Ecumenical Patriarch will preside over the funeral service for the late Patriarch Ilia.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs initially confirmed this information to Channel One of the Georgian Public Broadcaster.

The Ecumenical Patriarch performed a memorial service at the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. George in honour of Patriarch Ilia II’s soul. In a letter addressed to the Holy Synod of the Georgian Church, the Ecumenical Patriarch conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the head of the Georgian Church.

Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II of All Georgia will be laid to rest on Sunday, March 22, at Sioni Cathedral.

Patriarch Ilia II, who was 93, passed away on March 17.

The body of the late Patriarch of Georgia lies in state for public veneration

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, the body of the late Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Ilia II, was transferred to the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Holy Trinity (Sameba) in Tbilisi, where it has been placed for public veneration.

A large number of faithful have flocked to the cathedral to pay their respects to their beloved shepherd and to express their deep sorrow and gratitude for his many years of service to the church and the people of Georgia.

Representatives of the country’s political and state leadership have also attended the public viewing, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze; Speaker of Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili; Mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze; President, Mikheil Kavelashvili; and the honorary chairman of the “Georgian Dream” party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, accompanied by members of his family.

The presence of large crowds of faithful and officials demonstrates the respect and affection the late Patriarch enjoyed, as he left a profound mark on the country’s spiritual and social life.

The Patriarchal Cathedral of the Holy Trinity (Sameba) in Tbilisi will remain open around the clock to allow the faithful to pay their respects to the late Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Ilia II.

According to the Public Relations Service of the Georgian Orthodox Church, the cathedral will remain open at all times, allowing both clergy and laity to come, pray, and honor the memory of the departed primate.

The announcement states, “The Cathedral of the Holy Trinity will remain open 24 hours a day so that the faithful may pay their respects to His Beatitude, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Ilia II.”

The body will lie in state until the funeral service on Sunday, the 22nd, which is expected to draw large crowds of faithful and delegations from across the Orthodox world.

Orthodox Times