Audiences and Representations of the Ecumenical Patriarch

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received in audience Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium, as well as Metropolitan Cyril of Rhodes, together with his assistant, Bishop Cyril of Olympus.

Additionally, he received Metropolitan Stephanos of Kalliope and Madytos, Overseer of the Tataoulon Region, who invited him to preside over the Great Vespers on the eve of the forthcoming feast of the Holy Church of the Annunciation of the Theotokos, offering the customary bread, accompanied by Oikonomos Philotheos Kelepouris, Parish Priest, and the members of the Ecclesiastical Committee under the chairmanship of Alexandros Meintan.

Subsequently, he received Metropolitan Athenagoras of Kydonias, Overseer of the Bosporus Region, who also invited him to preside over the feast of the Annunciation of the Most Holy Theotokos at the namesake church in Vafeochori, Bosporus, offering the customary bread, accompanied by Archimandrite Timotheos Railakis Vranas, Parish Priest, and the members of the Ecclesiastical Committee under the chairmanship of Chrysovalantis Tzavidis.

He then received Metropolitan Symeon of Phthiotis, and also met with a group of Roman Catholic clergy from Germany, accompanied by the parish priest of the German-speaking Roman Catholic parish in Constantinople, Josua Schwab, as well as a group of teachers and students from the Leontios School of Athens.

At the same time, the Ecumenical Patriarch was represented by Metropolitan Apostolos of Miletus, Abbot of the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of Saint Anastasia Pharmakolytria in Halkidiki, at the funeral service of the late George Stamatidis of Imbros, father of the Archon Ostiarios of the Mother Church of Christ, Pavlos Stamatidis, which was held at the Church of the Transfiguration of the Savior in Thessaloniki on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

He was also represented by Metropolitan Joseph of Prikonnisos at the ceremony conferring the title of honorary doctorate of the University of Piraeus upon the Archon Eparch of the Mother Church of Christ, Alkiviadis Stefanis, Political Governor of Mount Athos, which took place at the Municipal Theatre of Piraeus on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Orthodox Times