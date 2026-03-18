Patriarch of Moscow: Patriarch Ilia contributed to maintaining peace within the Orthodox world

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia, offering his condolences to the leadership and faithful of the Georgian Orthodox Church.

In a message addressed to Metropolitan Shio of Senaki and Chkhorotsku and the Holy Synod, Patriarch Kirill stated that he had received the news of the Patriarch’s repose “with deep sorrow,” describing him as a “dear brother and concelebrant.”

Speaking on behalf of the entire Russian Orthodox Church, he conveyed his “most sincere condolences” for what he called a “great loss” for the Georgian Church.

Patriarch Kirill noted that God had granted the ancient Church of Iberia a leader who dedicated his entire life to its well-being. He described the nearly fifty years of Patriarch Ilia II’s primatial ministry as “an entire эпоха (epoch)” in the life of the Georgian Church and Orthodoxy as a whole.

He emphasized that through his “zealous service and special gift of discernment,” the late Patriarch earned exceptional authority and deep respect, not only within the Church but also in Georgian society. He added that, having baptized a great number of children, Ilia II had become “a true spiritual father” to the faithful Georgian people, in whom they recognized divine wisdom.

Referring to the longstanding relationship between the two Churches, Patriarch Kirill recalled that the late Patriarch maintained traditionally warm relations with the Russian Orthodox Church. He noted that Ilia II, who had studied in Moscow’s theological institutions, retained a lifelong love for St. Sergius of Radonezh and his monastery.

He also underlined that the Georgian Patriarch consistently sought to preserve “the spiritual unity in Christ” between the two peoples. During his visits to Russia, Patriarch Ilia II was always met with “cordial respect and reverence” by clergy and faithful alike.

Patriarch Kirill described Ilia II as the eldest among Orthodox primates, whose “wise word, rich experience, and high authority” contributed significantly to maintaining peace and stability within the Orthodox world. He expressed confidence that the late Patriarch’s spiritual legacy would remain “a reliable guide” for preserving unity among Orthodox Churches.

Reflecting on their personal relationship, he said that they had shared “very good and trusting relations,” which allowed them to exchange views and jointly address challenges, particularly during the Soviet era. These ties, he noted, helped them work together to ease the pressures faced by the Church at that time.

Concluding his message, Patriarch Kirill prayed that the Lord Jesus Christ, “the Resurrection and the Life,” would grant rest to the soul of His faithful servant “in the heavenly dwellings, where there is neither sickness, nor sorrow, nor sighing, but life everlasting.”

He also expressed the hope that the memory of the late Patriarch Ilia II would remain “eternal and prayerful” among the faithful.

Orthodox Times