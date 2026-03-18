Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia will be laid to rest on Sunday, March 22 (VIDEO) (upd)

LAST UPDATE: 20:24

Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia will be laid to rest on Sunday, March 22, at the historic Sioni Cathedral in Tbilisi, following a decision of the Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church.

The announcement was made by Metropolitan Iobi of Urbnisi and Ruisi, who noted that the burial will take place in accordance with the Patriarch’s personal wish, which he had communicated to his relatives.

Metropolitan Iobi described the late Patriarch as “an epochal personality,” emphasizing his immeasurable contribution to both the spiritual and social life of the nation. He also referred to him as “a patriarch of love,” adding that “there is no person, especially a Christian, who does not love His Holiness.”

Patriarch Ilia II, who led the Georgian Church for nearly five decades, is widely regarded as one of the most influential spiritual figures in modern Georgian history.

The burial at Sioni Cathedral—one of Georgia’s most revered religious landmarks—will mark the culmination of national mourning and a final tribute to a patriarch whose legacy has left a profound and lasting impact on the Church and the Georgian people.

Patriarch Ilia II’s body lies in state at the Holy Trinity Cathedral – The Cathedral to remain open 24 hours

Public Funeral of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, is being held at the Sameba (Holy Trinity) Cathedral.

The public funeral is attended by representatives of executive and legislative authorities, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Honorary Chair of the Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili, alongside his family members.

The procession on foot transferred the remains of His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, from the Patriarchal Residence to the Sameba (Holy Trinity) Cathedral.

Also, the Sameba (Holy Trinity) Cathedral will be open 24 hours for parishioners to pay tribute to Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, the Public Relations Service of the Georgian Orthodox Church (GOC) reported.

“The Holy Trinity Cathedral will be open 24 hours to pay tribute to His Holiness and Betitude, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II. The clergy and parishioners will have the opportunity to come to the church and commemorate his soul,” it said.

Holy Synod approves Metropolitan Shio Mujiri as locum tenens of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia

Metropolitan Shio Mujiri has been approved as locum tenens of the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia. This is said in the decision of the Holy Synod session, read out by Theodore Chuadze, Metropolitan of Akhaltsikhe and Tao-Klarjeti.

“The Holy Synod convened at the sad occasion of the death of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II. The locum tenens of the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Metropolitan Shio Mujiri, opened the session. In his opening remarks, he extended condolences to members of the Holy Synod and recalled the merit of the Catholicos-Patriarch before the nation and church. He then raised the issue of the future rule of the church and the election of the next Patriarch,” he said.

Theodore Chuadze also said that a funeral commission will be established, and named members of the commission.

The Holy Synod confirmed Sunday, March 22, as the date for the funeral of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II. Ilia II will be laid to rest in the Sioni Cathedral at his own will.

Holy Synod: Love for Patriarch must be manifested in fulfilment of his admonitions

“By reviving Christlike love, we will be able to achieve peaceful coexistence and unification of society. We should keep on the path left by our ancestors on which the historical role of the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia is invaluable,” reads the appeal drafted in address to Georgian citizens and Georgian fellow-citizens living abroad, of the Holy Synod.

According to the appeal, read by Theodore Chuadze, Metropolitan of Akhaltsikhe and Tao-Klarjeti, love for the Patriarch must be manifested in the fulfilment of his admonitions.

The Holy Synod said it hoped that the blessing of the late Patriarch would strengthen Georgians spiritually and enlighten their minds to keep on the paved path for the country’s unification and prosperity.

“Today our love for Patriarch must be manifested in fulfilment of his admonitions, first of all, in admitting one’s sins before God and each other, in forgiving one another, and in reconciliation. By reviving Christlike love, we will be able to establish peaceful coexistence in the country and unify society. Let us keep on the path paved by our ancestors, where the historical role of the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia is invaluable,” reads the text.

Condolences from around the world on the passing of Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia

Deep emotion has swept across the world, both within the Orthodox community and beyond, following the announcement of the passing of Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia. He fell asleep in the Lord at the age of 93, leaving behind a profound spiritual legacy spanning nearly five decades.

In addition to Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv, Patriarch Daniel of Romania, Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, who expressed their deep sorrow over the Patriarch’s passing, messages of condolence and sympathy arrived today from state representatives and leaders of other religious denominations.

President Kavelashvili: The passing of Ilia II has pierced every heart; his service to our mother church was immeasurable

Georgia’s President Mikheil Kavelashvili has extended his condolences to all Georgians following the death of Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II, describing his contribution to strengthening and building the Church as beyond measure.

“The passing of the Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia, His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, has caused the deepest pain in every one of our hearts.

His service to the strengthening and renewal of our Mother Church is immeasurable. His Holiness’s half-century of epochal ministry will remain an incomparable example of devotion to homeland and nation, and his wisdom and love will leave a profound mark upon each and every one of us.

Over the years, he gave selflessly to Georgia and became a steadfast pillar of strength for our people. The Patriarch’s wisdom and paternal love will be deeply missed by all.

I extend my condolences to all of Georgia, to the Patriarch’s family, his clergy, and the faithful on this immense loss. In these most grievous of hours, I wish them the Lord’s grace and spiritual fortitude,” President Kavelashvili wrote.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze: Ilia II’s contribution to preserving national identity is invaluable

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed deep condolences on the passing of His Holiness Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of all Georgia, noting that the Patriarch’s work went far beyond the purely spiritual realm.

In his statement, Kobakhidze highlighted the Patriarch’s wisdom, love for others, boundless patience, and capacity for forgiveness, which strengthened faith in the hearts of Georgian citizens.

“On behalf of all Georgians, I extend my condolences on the passing of our nation’s spiritual father, His Holiness Ilia II. With his passing, a great era in the history of our Mother Church and the Georgian state has come to an end. The Patriarch’s shepherding coincided with some of the most challenging and transformative years in our country’s history. Throughout this historical journey, he remained the spiritual leader of the nation and a symbol of unity.

Through his wisdom, love for fellow human beings, boundless patience, and ability to forgive, he strengthened faith in our hearts. His service transcends the purely spiritual dimension. Ilia II’s contribution to preserving national identity, safeguarding traditions, and strengthening statehood is invaluable. Through his selfless service to God, the homeland, and people, he has secured an eternal place among the greatest figures in our centuries-long history.

I offer my sincere condolences to the Apostolic Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Georgia, the Holy Synod, the clergy, the faithful, and every citizen. It is the duty of our generation and all future generations to faithfully preserve the extraordinary legacy of our spiritual father. May his memory be eternal,” Kobakhidze stated.

Read here: What is the procedure for the election of a Patriarch in the Georgian Orthodox Church

Photos: 1tv.ge

Orthodox Times