Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians extends condolences following Patriarch Ilias II’s repose

Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, published the condolence statement in connection with the repose of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Ilia II.

“The long patriarchal service of His Holiness, Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II, was the confirmation of the strength of his faith and spiritually committed leadership. His pontificate was marked by the revival of spiritual life in Georgia and the strengthening and revival of clergical life.

In difficult times, His Holiness the Patriarch led his faithful congregation with fatherly wisdom and love, firmly defending the mission of the Holy Church of Georgia,” reads the condolence statement.

Source and photos: https://1tv.ge/

Orthodox Times