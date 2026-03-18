Georgia: Means of transport to serve passengers free of charge for Patriarch Ilias II’ funeral

Tbilisi Municipal Transport will serve passengers free of charge on March 21 and 22 in connection with the funeral of Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, the Government Administration said.

In addition, free transportation will be provided for those wishing to travel to Tbilisi from the regions, as the government commission established in connection with the funeral’s organizational issues decided.

At the decision of the commission, Georgian Railway will also provide free services to passengers. Additional trains and buses will run to transport passengers.

Source: 1tv.ge

Orthodox Times