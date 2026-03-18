Georgia: Government Administration holds meeting on organizational issues of Ilias’s funeral

A working meeting on the organizational matters related to the funeral of His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, Archbishop of Mtskheta-Tbilisi and Metropolitan of Bichvinta and Tskhum-Abkhazia, was held at the Government Administration.

The meeting was attended by Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia; Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Georgia; Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia; Kakha Kaladze, Mayor of Tbilisi; Mamuka Mdinaradze, Head of the State Security Service of Georgia; Anzor Chubinidze, Head of the Special State Protection Service of Georgia and members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

It was noted during the meeting that a state commission will be established to handle the organizational aspects of the funeral. Representatives of the Georgian authorities will also participate in the work of the commission established by the Patriarchate.

In connection with the passing of the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, a period of mourning has been declared in Georgia. The days of mourning will continue through the day of the funeral.

Source and photo: 1tv.ge

Orthodox Times