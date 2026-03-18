Ecumenical Patriarch performed Trisagion service for repose of soul of late Patriarch Ilia II (VIDEO)

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has sent a telegram of condolences to the Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church following the passing of Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia.

Also, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew performed a Trisagion service for the repose of the soul of late Patriarch Ilia II of Georgia at the Phanar.

In his message, the Ecumenical Patriarch conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the Ecumenical Throne and of himself personally to the Church of Georgia and its faithful.

According to the Patriarchal telegram, Bartholomew reflected on the paternal love that the late Patriarch showed toward the Georgian people and his homeland, as well as the deep respect and heartfelt affection that the Georgian faithful held for him throughout his long and blessed patriarchal ministry.

He noted that during Patriarch Ilia II’s tenure, relations between the Church of Georgia and the Church of Constantinople were significantly strengthened. The late Patriarch, he said, had always demonstrated profound respect and gratitude toward the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Patriarch Bartholomew stated that he and the Ecumenical Throne pray wholeheartedly for the repose of the soul of the departed hierarch, asking that God grant him rest “in the land of the living and in the dwellings of the righteous.”

He also expressed hope that Christ, described as the Founder and Chief Shepherd of the Church, would raise up a worthy successor to lead the Georgian Church.

Concluding his message, the Ecumenical Patriarch referred to the late Ilia II as a “brother and concelebrant,” expressing the wish that his memory remain “eternal and unforgotten.”

Orthodox Times