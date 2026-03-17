Ecumenical Patriarch attends Iftar Dinner at Zografio Lyceum in Constantinople

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended an Iftar dinner on the evening of Monday, March 16, 2026, following an invitation from the administration of the historic Zografio Lyceum in Constantinople.





The event, hosted by the prominent Greek community educational institution, brought together a distinguished group of guests, reflecting the spirit of dialogue and coexistence during the holy month of Ramadan. Among those present were the District Governor of Beyoğlu, the General Directors of Education for Constantinople and Beyoğlu, as well as principals and vice principals of minority schools from across the Pera district. Other local officials and representatives of the community also attended.

The Patriarch’s presence at the Iftar dinner highlighted the importance of mutual respect, interfaith understanding, and peaceful coexistence among different religious and cultural communities in the city. The gathering served as a meaningful opportunity for dialogue and strengthening ties between institutions and communities in Istanbul.

The Zografio Lyceum, one of the most historic educational institutions of the Greek Orthodox community in the city, continues to play a vital role in fostering education, cultural heritage, and cooperation.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-patriarch-attends-iftar-dinner-at-zografio-lyceum-in-constantinople/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=dhfacebook&utm_content=null