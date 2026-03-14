President Putin and Holy Synod congratulated Patriarch of Moscow on 50th anniversary of episcopal consecration

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and the members of the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church extended congratulations to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow on the 50th anniversary of his episcopal consecration.

In his message, Putin praised the Patriarch’s long-standing service to the Russian Orthodox Church, Russia, and its people. He noted that Patriarch Kirill’s pastoral words over many years have contributed to the consolidation of society and have called people to mercy, goodness, and justice, helping them find a strong spiritual foundation.

The Russian President also highlighted the Patriarch’s efforts in supporting participants in Russia’s military operation, educating younger generations, strengthening moral and patriotic ideals, promoting family values, and preserving Russia’s historical and cultural heritage.

At the same time, the members of the Holy Synod congratulated the Patriarch on the significant milestone, recalling that half a century ago he accepted the episcopal ministry with the desire to dedicate his life to the service of Christ and the Church.

In their message, the hierarchs emphasized Patriarch Kirill’s steadfast commitment to his episcopal vows and his leadership during challenging times, praising his dedication to preserving church unity, strengthening the faith of the faithful, and guiding the Church’s life across its many dioceses.

The Synod also acknowledged his pastoral visits, the consecration of new churches, and his efforts to inspire clergy, monastics, and laypeople through his preaching and example.

Both President Putin and the Holy Synod concluded their greetings by wishing Patriarch Kirill good health, strength, and continued success in his Patriarchal ministry.

Orthodox Times