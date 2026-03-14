Israel Bombs Apartment Near Beirut’s Bourdj Hammoud Neighborhood

In the early hours of Friday Israel bombed an apartment building on the border between the Nappa-Mirna Shaluhi districts. These districts are also very close to the Armenian-populated Bourdj Hammoud neighborhood, which fortunately suffered no material or human losses. Some of the residents there heard the explosions from the bombing attack.

Shahan Kandaharian, editor-in-chief of our sister publication the Aztag newspaper, reported on the incident, noting that it is very worrying that the area near Bourdj Hammoud has been targeted.

According to reports, the target of the Israeli side was the apartment where a member of Hezbollah allegedly lived.

Kandaharian assured that there is no panic, but there is uncertainty that causes great concern to the residents.

The Armenian National Committee of America on Thursday called on the Trump/Vance Administration to condemn and hold Israel accountable for drone striking a residential apartment building in Beirut’s Armenian Bourdj Hammoud district – “a neighborhood populated by descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors.”

The attacks unleashed by Israel against Lebanon are gradually revealing Israel’s true goals in the region and against Lebanon, starting from the southern suburbs of Beirut to the border towns of southern Lebanon and the Bekaa and Baalbek areas.

Lebanon had initiated direct negotiations with Israel, in an attempt to prevent new attacks against Lebanon. Reports indicate that Lebanon has formed its own committee called to participate in the negotiations planned in Cyprus.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron has been in close contact with Lebanese and Israeli officials, urging them to stop the military operations.

However, it seems that Israel only wants to impose its point of view. Israeli forces have already penetrated the southern borders and are positioned in 18 centers, expanding the scope of their aggression.

Israeli sources have revealed that Israel is planning to launch a large-scale offensive within a week and penetrate deep into southern Lebanon.

On Thursday evening, the Israeli Air Force directly targeted Hezbollah facilities in the southern suburbs of Beirut with drones, causing material damage. It is worth noting that Israel is gradually penetrating the borders of the capital Beirut, where one of the latest targets was the building called “Ahmad Abbas” in the Bashura neighborhood near the Sodeco district of Beirut, where, according to the Israeli “justification,” Hezbollah has stored millions of dollars. Later, Israel also struck the branch of Hezbollah’s “Kart Hassan” credit institution in Zoqak Plat.

Before that, on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, Israel had also struck a building in Ramlet Bayda, near Raouche, on the Beirut coast, where, according to Israel, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard official was sheltering.

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