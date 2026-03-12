‘Russia trying to send tens of thousands of voters to Armenia’s elections’: debate in Yerevan

In Armenia, officials and analysts discuss a statement from the Foreign Intelligence Service about attempts by the intelligence services of another country to influence the parliamentary elections scheduled for June. According to the SVR statement, those services pressure people of Armenian origin and Armenian citizens who live in that country. They allegedly urge them to travel to Armenia and vote “in the required way.” Organisers promise payment and compensation for travel expenses.

The Foreign Intelligence Service did not name the country involved. During a weekly briefing, journalists asked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan why the authorities had not disclosed where Armenian citizens face pressure.

“This is a question of the scope and expediency of information. I think more detailed explanations will be provided later — if necessary,” he replied.

Pashinyan said these actions require a legal assessment. At the same time, he expressed confidence that the plan would not work as its organisers expect.

“I have already said that I have no doubt that if such a situation arises [he meant the participation of Armenians living outside the country in the elections], in theory the majority of our compatriots, our citizens living in Russia, will vote for us [his party],” the prime minister said, indicating that the SVR statement referred to Russia.

Representatives of civil society also believe that pressure on Armenian voters comes from Moscow.

Daniel Ioannisyan, a member of the Independent Observer bloc, told Radio Azatutyun (Radio Liberty) that the group knew about the process organised in Russia even before the SVR announcement. After receiving the information, the bloc began collecting evidence. It spoke publicly about the issue only after the topic entered public debate.

According to Ioannisyan, organisers plan to bring about 80,000 voters from Russia to Armenia. Each voter was promised what he described as “an electoral bribe of 100,000 roubles.”

The SVR and law enforcement agencies have not said which political force the organisers want these voters to support. However, representatives of Armenia’s ruling party point to the Strong Armenia party. Russian citizen and dollar billionaire Samvel Karapetyan leads that party. Authorities currently hold the businessman under house arrest in Armenia after he called for the seizure of power. He has announced his candidacy for prime minister, although the constitution does not allow him to hold the post because he holds citizenship of Armenia, Russia and Cyprus.

Here is what is known so far, along with a political analyst’s comment.

Statement by the Foreign Intelligence Service

“The Foreign Intelligence Service has received intelligence indicating that in several countries various actors, acting on behalf of the host country’s intelligence services, are trying to pressure people of Armenian origin and citizens of the Republic of Armenia who conduct economic activity in those countries.

Through such pressure, they push them to take actions in support of certain political forces that have applied to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia. These actions may include, but are not limited to, financial and organisational support provided by the above-mentioned businessmen to those political forces,” the intelligence service said on 10 March.

“Possible criminal activity will be neutralised”: response from law enforcement

“Any unlawful influence or interference in the electoral process requires a legal assessment. We urge you to remain vigilant. If you have information about such cases, contact the police immediately,” the Interior Ministry said shortly after the Foreign Intelligence Service released its statement.

Police officers carried out “control measures” and then passed information about the alleged crime to the Investigative Committee. The case concerns obstruction of the free exercise of voting rights. It also involves coercion to participate in elections through material or other forms of dependence.

The Investigative Committee said it already has information about “obstruction of individuals’ free exercise of electoral rights by offering material incentives.” Leaders and responsible figures from several Armenian parties carried out these actions.

The Investigative Committee also said:

“Acting on behalf of the intelligence services of another country, various actors — including major businessmen from that country, leaders of Armenian communities and criminal authorities — are putting pressure on people of Armenian origin and citizens of the Republic of Armenia who conduct economic activity in another country. They urge them to take actions in support of parties that have applied to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia.”

In return, the message says, organisers promise to “arrange travel from another country to Armenia, reimburse transport costs and cover accommodation expenses in Armenia.”

Authorities have opened a criminal case. The Investigative Committee says it will take all necessary measures to “neutralise possible criminal activity.”

‘Russia’s FSB is putting pressure on Armenian businessmen‘

Daniel Ioannisyan, a member of the Independent Observer bloc, said the NGO had submitted a report to Armenia’s Prosecutor General about actions by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

He claims that the FSB is pressuring Armenian businessmen. They are being forced to finance “the mobilisation and transport to Armenia of voters who live in Russia but hold Armenian citizenship.”

According to Ioannisyan, the aim is to change the government in Armenia after the elections scheduled for 7 June:

“According to the information we have, they are working to ensure that a particular political force wins the election. We will definitely publish evidence as soon as we obtain it.”

He said organisers plan to bring about 80,000 people from Russia alone.

They will not rely only on air travel. Organisers plan to transport some citizens to Armenia by land. According to Ioannisyan, several companies have already booked buses for late May and early June.

At the same time, Daniel Ioannisyan says pressure is also being applied to Armenians living in Georgia who hold dual citizenship.

He said Georgian authorities are not involved in this process, unlike in Russia. “Criminal elements” are putting pressure on Armenians in Georgia. He also says there is “a Russian trace” in this case. Many Armenians travel from Georgia to Russia for work. People warn them that they will lose their income if “they do not comply with the demands.”

Commentary

Political analyst Ruben Mehrabyan said:

“Intelligence services usually act on decisions taken by political authorities. Without their approval, there would have been no public statement.

This statement means that Russia has declared war on Armenia as a sovereign state and a democracy.

In essence, Russia is trying to use thousands of Armenians as a tool against the Republic of Armenia.

All this requires a tough response from the state. The state must accept this challenge. A warning alone is not enough. In this war we must destroy these attempts at the very beginning. Otherwise they will destroy our state.

And those unfortunate businessmen who, in the fifth year of the Russia–Ukraine war, believe that their life and work in Russia offer a solution are mistaken. It is a problem. My appeal is: kill Russia within yourselves and return to Armenia. Russia is over for you if it uses you against your own state.”

