Poll Finds Leo XIV the Most Favorable Public Figure Among U.S. Voters

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.11.2026).- Ten months into his pontificate, Pope Leo XIV appears to enjoy something rare in today’s polarized American public life: broad goodwill across political lines. A new national survey suggests that the first pope born in the United States currently inspires more favorable sentiment among American voters than many of the country’s most recognizable political leaders.

The findings come from a March 2026 poll conducted by NBC News in partnership with Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies. The survey interviewed 1,000 registered voters across the United States, producing a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Asked about their perception of Leo XIV, 42 percent of respondents expressed a favorable view—divided between 23 percent who said they saw him “very positively” and 19 percent who viewed him “somewhat positively.” Only 8 percent described their opinion as negative.

That balance yields a net favorability rating of +34, placing the Chicago-born pontiff ahead of a range of American public figures, from political leaders to media personalities.

More liked than politicians

The comparison is particularly striking in a country where political figures often struggle with deeply polarized public opinion.

According to the survey, the pope’s positive rating slightly exceeded that of Donald Trump by about one percentage point, while his negative rating remained dramatically lower. Trump registered 41 percent positive and 53 percent negative in the same poll, producing a net favorability of –12.

Other political figures also trailed far behind. JD Vance, the current U.S. vice president, scored 38 percent positive and 49 percent negative, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio registered 34 percent positive against 41 percent negative.

The progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, California governor Gavin Newsom and former vice president Kamala Harris also ranked below the pope in net favorability.

Even outside the political sphere, few public figures approached his standing. Comedian and television host Stephen Colbert was among the very few names in the survey to achieve a positive net rating.

Perhaps the most remarkable detail in the poll is that Leo XIV was the only figure measured with a negative rating in the single digits.

Admired—but still little known

Yet the survey also reveals that the pope’s public profile in the United States remains relatively undefined. Roughly half of respondents either expressed no clear opinion or said they were unsure how to evaluate him. About 36 percent reported a neutral view, while 14 percent said they did not know enough about him to answer.

