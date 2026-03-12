Pashinyan dismissed the director who gifted a book about Karabakh to U.S. Vice President Vance.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan dismissed the museum director who gifted a book about Karabakh to U.S. Vice President JD Vance during his visit to Armenia, citing it as a “provocative act contrary to the government’s foreign policy.”

PASHINYAN DISMISSED THE MUSEUM DIRECTOR

According to reports in the Armenian press, Pashinyan requested the resignation of Edita Gzoyan, who served as the director of a museum in Yerevan, regarding the book she gifted to Vance. Pashinyan described the act of gifting the book as “a provocative action contrary to the government’s foreign policy.”

“HOW MANY PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY CAN CONDUCT FOREIGN POLICY?”

The Prime Minister of Armenia stated, “If the Prime Minister of a country says ‘there is no Karabakh movement,’ what does it mean to give a book about the Artsakh (the name Armenians use for Karabakh) issue to a foreign guest? How many people in the country can conduct foreign policy? Any state official who says something contrary to the government’s foreign policy will be dismissed.”

VANCE’S VISIT TO ARMENIA

Vance’s deletion of the “monument” post he made during his visit to Armenia on February 10 had angered the largest Armenian lobby in the U.S., the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Vance had shared about the visit on the social media account of the U.S.-based X company, but later deleted it.

