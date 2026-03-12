Bulgarian Patriarch receives delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Sofia

On March 12, 2026, Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria received a delegation from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople at the headquarters of the Holy Metropolis of Sofia in Sofia.

The delegation included Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos, and Archimandrite Aetios, Grand Ecclesiarch and Chief of Staff of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Also present at the meeting were Metropolitan Serafim of Nevrokop and Bishop John of Branitsa, First Vicar Bishop of the Sofia Metropolitan.

During the conversation, the delegation conveyed the fraternal greetings of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I to the Bulgarian Patriarch. They also recalled the memorable moments of Patriarch Daniel’s peaceful visit to the Phanar in December of last year and emphasized the importance of continued dialogue for the unity of the Holy Orthodox Church.

The delegation also informed the Primate of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church about the upcoming celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of the patriarchal ministry and the 65th anniversary of the ordination to the diaconate of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The celebrations are scheduled to take place on the island of Imbros, the birthplace of the Patriarch.

The meeting concluded in a spirit of cordiality and fraternal communion in Christ.

Source: Patriarchate of Bulgaria

Orthodox Times