Archbishop of America leads Greek Independence Day celebration at New York State Capitol

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America spent a full day at the New York State Capitol on Tuesday, March 11, delivering invocations before both chambers of the Legislature, meeting with Governor Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and presiding over a midday reception at which Greek American lawmakers honored five members of the community for their service — all in observance of the 205th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence.

The annual celebration, organized by the Greek American members of the New York State Legislature, has grown into one of the most prominent civic expressions of Hellenism in the state, drawing elected officials from both parties, diplomats, and community leaders to the ornate halls of the Capitol building in the state capital.

This year’s events carried added significance: they took place in the 250th year of the American Declaration of Independence, a historical parallel that the Archbishop invoked repeatedly throughout the day, drawing a direct line between the revolutionary ideals of 1776 and the Greek uprising that began on March 25, 1821.

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Photos by Orthodox Observer/Alkis Tzortzoglou

Orthodox Times