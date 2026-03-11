Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addresses MEPs on peace efforts with Azerbaijan

On Wednesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed MEPs, highlighting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and his country’s EU membership aspirations.

Pashinyan opened his address by saying that, since his last visit to the European Parliament in 2023, changes of centennial — if not millennial — significance have taken place in Armenia and in the South Caucasus. “The most memorable of these changes is the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, formalised on 8 August 2025 in Washington DC, when President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan and I signed a Joint Declaration in the White House, effectively securing peace between our two nations”, he said.

Pashinyan also highlighted the Armenian government’s intention to take the next steps as regards the US-brokered TRIPP infrastructure programme, which is intended to establish unimpeded, multimodal transit connectivity on Armenian territory and connect the main part of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Latest developments in Armenia

The Armenian Prime Minister touched upon the latest political developments in Armenia, ongoing efforts to resettle Armenians who fled the previous conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in the Republic of Armenia, attempts by certain clergy and political opposition forces to undermine peace efforts, and attempts to secure the freedom of Armenian prisoners of war still held captive in Azerbaijan.

Addressing those issues is critical to the current peace process, he said: “We are criticised for the fact that the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not perfect. But I ask you: Where is peace perfect? Where has perfect peace ever existed, and when? (…) On the contrary, it is the will to care for peace that can bring it as close to perfection as possible (…).”

Continue reforms with support from European partners

Pashinyan further highlighted his country’s adoption of the law on the “Launch of the Process of the Republic of Armenia’s Accession to the European Union”, which initiates the process of Armenia’s accession to the EU. (…) Now, after the adoption of this law, many in Armenia ask: When will Armenia become a member of the European Union? Our answer is very clear: No country can become a member of the EU without meeting its standards. Therefore, our task is to continue the path of reforms with the support of our European partners and first objectively meet the EU’s accession criteria.”

He also said that one of the biggest obstacles on Armenia’s path to EU integration at this moment is the frozen state of political dialogue between the EU and Georgia. “Georgia is our path to the European Union, and we adopted the law on the Launch of the Process of the Republic of Armenia’s Accession to the European Union after Georgia received EU candidate status. This made Armenia’s EU membership perspective tangible, and our expectation and request is that the constructive EU-Georgia process will develop. This is as important for Armenia as it is for Georgia.”

The Armenian Prime Minister concluded by saying that the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia on 7 June must serve to cement peace. “Our democracy must make peace irreversible, and then peace will make democracy irreversible.”

