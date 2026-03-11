Patriarch of Alexandria hosts Iftar honoring workers restoring historic Church of the Annunciation

On March 10, Pope and Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa hosted an Iftar dinner in Alexandria in honor of the engineers, architects, and workers involved in the restoration of the historic Church of the Annunciation of the Theotokos.

The Iftar, traditionally offered during the holy month of Ramadan after the daily fast is broken, took place in the courtyard of the Patriarchate of Alexandria. Among those present were the Consul General of Greece in Alexandria, Mr. Ioannis Pyrgakis; the President of the Greek Community of Alexandria, Mr. Andreas Vafeiadis; the representative of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Alexandria, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Jamal; Bishop Damaskinos of Mareotis, Patriarchal Vicar of Alexandria; as well as representatives of the construction company Rowad, which is responsible for carrying out the restoration works.

Through this initiative, Patriarch Theodore expressed his deep appreciation to all those working tirelessly on the restoration of this historic church. He particularly noted that during the sacred month of Ramadan, the workers continue their efforts with the same dedication and commitment despite the challenges of fasting.

In his address, the Patriarch also expressed his sincere gratitude to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, for his constant support and goodwill toward the multifaceted mission of the Patriarchate of Alexandria.

He also conveyed his profound thanks to Athanasios and Marina Martinos, major benefactors of the Patriarchate, whose generous donation has made possible the restoration of the Church of the Annunciation, a monument of great historical and spiritual importance for the city of Alexandria.

Patriarch Theodore further thanked the Consul General of Greece in Alexandria, Ioannis Pyrgakis, and the President of the Greek Community of Alexandria, Mr. Andreas Vafeiadis, emphasizing the excellent cooperation between the Greek Community and the Patriarchate.

He also warmly acknowledged the presence of the representative of the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, noting that his participation sends a strong message of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and fraternity in Egypt.

Finally, the Patriarch expressed his gratitude to the owners of the construction company Rowad, and in particular to the architect Mr. Mohamed Mahlab, for his dedication and contribution to the important restoration project of the historic church.

At the conclusion of the gathering, the guests expressed their sincere thanks and deep appreciation to Patriarch Theodore for the honorable invitation and for his generous hospitality.

Orthodox Times