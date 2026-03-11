Metropolitan of Kalavryta visits Ecumenical Patriarch at the Phanar

Metropolitan Ieronymos of Kalavryta and Aigialeia visited Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the headquarters of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople in the Phanar.

The meeting took place in a warm and cordial atmosphere. During the visit, Metropolitan Ieronymos exchanged thoughts with the Ecumenical Patriarch and received his patriarchal blessing for the spiritually fruitful continuation of the Holy and Great Lent, as well as for the upcoming celebration of the Resurrection of Christ.

The Metropolitan also conveyed to the Ecumenical Patriarch the heartfelt greetings and deep respect of Ambrosios of Kalavryta, the former Metropolitan of Kalavryta and Aigialeia. In addition, he delivered the good wishes of the clergy, local authorities, and faithful people of the Holy Metropolis of Kalavryta and Aigialeia, expressing their gratitude for the continuous spiritual care shown by the Mother Church.

For his part, Patriarch Bartholomew wished Metropolitan Ieronymos strength in his pastoral ministry and conveyed his sincere greetings to the clergy, authorities, and faithful of the Metropolis. He expressed the hope that the period of Great Lent would become for everyone an opportunity for spiritual renewal, repentance, and meaningful preparation for Holy Pascha.

The meeting concluded in a particularly warm spirit, reflecting the strong bonds of ecclesiastical communion and spiritual unity between the Metropolis of Kalavryta and Aigialeia and the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Source: Metropolis of Kalavryta

