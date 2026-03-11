Armenia Strengthens International Partnerships During Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris

In a high-profile March 10 visit to Paris, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted Armenia’s commitment to civil nuclear energy at the Second Nuclear Energy Summit, while engaging in key talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso; simultaneously, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan strengthened Armenia’s strategic partnerships with France and the US, advancing energy, infrastructure, and regional cooperation ahead of the European Political Community summit.

Second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris

On March 10, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the Second Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris, which was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi. The summit included high-level participants such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the prime ministers of Slovakia and Croatia. Following a joint photo session, Pashinyan delivered a speech highlighting Armenia’s commitment to civil nuclear energy as a low-carbon, dispatchable power source that complements renewable energy. He noted Armenia’s support for the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy by 2050 at COP28 and the First Global Stocktake assessing progress toward the Paris Agreement goals.

Pashinyan outlined Armenia’s plans to extend the operational lifetime of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant (ANPP) until 2036 as a cost-effective path toward energy security and a transition to a new nuclear unit. He emphasized the country’s focus on innovations in civil nuclear energy, particularly Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technologies, which offer scalable capacity and shorter construction timelines. Armenia is currently evaluating international proposals, guided by considerations of reliability, sustainability, and strict nuclear safety and non-proliferation standards.

Pashinyan stressed the importance of developing a skilled workforce to support nuclear energy, from design to safe operation and decommissioning. He highlighted Armenia’s commitment to safe management of radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel and noted that throughout the ANPP’s operational history, no incidents related to nuclear or radiation safety have occurred. He concluded by emphasizing the Summit’s role in fostering international initiatives and partnerships in the nuclear sector.

Pashinyan Strengthens Armenia’s Ties With IAEA, EBRD, And France

During his visit to Paris, Pashinyan met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss the development of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, technical cooperation, nuclear safety, and ongoing programs in Armenia, including SMR technologies.

He also held talks with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, focusing on the progress of bilateral cooperation. They discussed continued support for government reforms, private sector competitiveness, small and medium-sized enterprise development, and infrastructure modernization. Renaud-Basso confirmed the EBRD’s readiness to support Armenia in implementing planned programs and reforms across various sectors.

Pashinyan met with Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues, including deepening political dialogue, implementing joint economic and infrastructure programs, and regional developments. Both leaders emphasized consistent efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the region and discussed the prospects for further development of Armenia-European Union cooperation, highlighting the importance of promoting joint initiatives and deepening partnerships.

Mirzoyan Advances Armenia-France and Armenia-US Strategic Partnerships

On March 10, in Paris, Ararat Mirzoyan, the Foreign Minister of Armenia, met with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. The discussion focused on advancing the strategic partnership between Armenia and France, including cooperation in key sectors such as energy and infrastructure. The ministers also addressed preparations for the upcoming European Political Community summit in Yerevan in May and emphasized continued collaboration to strengthen democratic resilience. They exchanged views on developments in the Middle East, with Mirzoyan highlighting the importance of resolving the situation and ensuring regional stability.

On the same day, Ararat Mirzoyan met with Thomas DiNanno, the US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security. The talks covered the deepening of Armenia-US strategic cooperation. Both sides welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the Agreement on Cooperation between Armenia and the United States in the Field of Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy, noting their readiness to sign the agreement and further develop collaboration in the sector. Regional infrastructure projects and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

