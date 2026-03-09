The Ecumenical Patriarch honored the memory of the late Metropolitan Meliton of Chalcedon

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, today, Monday, March 9, 2026, on which day our Church commemorates the Holy Forty Martyrs, visited the Cemetery of Saint Ignatius of Chalcedon.

He was accompanied by Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon and Deacon Evlogios Tsatsas, Codicographer of the Holy and Sacred Synod.

There, he chanted the Trisagion before the grave of his revered Elder, the ever-memorable Metropolitan of Chalcedon, the late Meliton of Chalcedon, offering prayers for the repose of his soul.

Orthodox Times