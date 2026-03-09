Ecumenical Patriarch visits editorial offices of PAROS magazine in Constantinople

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I visited the editorial offices of the monthly magazine PAROS, which is published in Constantinople.

During his visit, the Ecumenical Patriarch congratulated the magazine’s director, Mayda Saris, and her team on the occasion of the 15th anniversary since the publication first began.

The Patriarch praised the work of the editorial staff and their contribution to media and cultural dialogue. The magazine is published in both the Turkish and Armenian languages, serving readers in the multicultural environment of the city.

Orthodox Times