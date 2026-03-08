Sargsyan Warns of Government Weakness, Reflects on Past Leaders and Election Readiness

On March 5, Serzh Sargsyan, the third president of Armenia, stated that every political figure conducts their election campaign in the way they consider most effective. Speaking to journalists, he addressed comments regarding Arman Tatoyan, the leader of the Wings of Unity political initiative, noting that Tatoyan seems to target former presidents while claiming no connection to him, despite claims to the contrary by members of the State Duma. “I haven’t heard any particularly harsh criticism. I don’t have any political cooperation with him, and never have,” Sargsyan emphasized.

During the conversation, Sargsyan also commented on the statement released the previous day by the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA). He remarked, “Regardless of the circumstances, whether there is impeachment or not, the elections will take place.” He characterized these as regular elections that can only be postponed under exceptional circumstances. Sargsyan explained that impeachment could serve as a tool to resolve crises, but if it is dismissed as ineffective, then authorities must still act decisively. He compared inaction to the current rulers of Armenia, who, in his view, demonstrate weakness in dealings with Azerbaijan.

Regarding the RPA’s potential participation in the upcoming elections, Sargsyan stated that the decision will depend on how effective such participation proves in opposing the current government. He also warned that military actions in the region are unpredictable and that the authorities must respond seriously, with proportionate measures—something he believes is lacking.

Sargsyan addressed remarks by Sasun Mikaelyan, head of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union and member of the State Duma, who compared attacks on Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan to efforts against Nikol Pashinyan. “I don’t know what part of the body the person who says this thinks with, regardless of their personality. For me, it’s simply impossible to compare two such people, two such figures,” he stated. He emphasized that while Vazgen is no longer physically present, his dreams and views continue to inspire many and will be valued for years to come.

Answering a question about whether the ruling party could succeed in the upcoming parliamentary elections with external support, Sargsyan said, “Who can say today whether it will succeed or not? Such an approach is strange and unacceptable to me.” He also clarified his stance on the 2018 political changes, stating, “Nikol Pashinyan didn’t lose in Nagorno-Karabakh; he capitulated,” and added, “External forces couldn’t capitulate us.” When asked about Pashinyan’s role, he noted, “I’m not saying he didn’t play a role, but his strength and his efforts were not enough to achieve a change of power in Armenia.”

