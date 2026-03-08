Pashinyan Assures No Goods Shortages in Armenia; Prioritizes Economic Agenda with Azerbaijan; Clarifies Relations with Russia

On March 5, Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian Prime Minister, stated that there will be no shortages of goods in Armenia despite the situation surrounding Iran. During a government briefing, he emphasized that Armenian authorities have implemented timely measures to minimize risks related to any potential escalation. Pashinyan noted that an interagency working group has been active in Armenia for over a year. “Let no one get the impression that the Armenian government is careless. When everyone else was careless, the Armenian authorities took effective steps and made decisions,” he stated. He also highlighted that the country’s institutions are functioning and stressed that issues should not be addressed through hasty, short-term solutions.

During the same briefing, Pashinyan commented on the unclear timeline for signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. He observed, “It seems the economic agenda is overshadowing the political one, which is certainly a good thing. After all, the political agenda should serve the economic one.” The prime minister expressed hope that trade will soon expand both from Azerbaijan to Armenia and vice versa.

Addressing questions about the 102nd Russian military base, Pashinyan clarified that it has not yet “blocked” Armenia’s ability to pursue cooperation with the West. He described the question as inaccurate and explained, “Fortunately, or perhaps unfortunately, we are not yet at the point where the Russian military base is blocking our view. When we see that it is blocking our view, then we will consider whether to move forward so as not to have a problem with our view.” He further emphasized that Armenia does not seek to damage its relations with Russia: “We do not, have not, and will not have the goal of worsening relations with Russia. We have not, have not, and will not have the goal of causing any harm to Russia’s interests,” Pashinyan assured.

During the briefing, Pashinyan also addressed questions regarding his brother’s citizenship in the Russian Federation. He explained that, like hundreds of thousands of Armenian citizens, his brother moved to Russia in the late 1990s. This was raised in the context of his referring to many political opponents with Russian ties as “KGB agents.” Pashinyan additionally commented on rumors that some pro-Russian opposition forces might try to organize a large influx of Armenian citizens from Russia to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections. He stated, “Even if this happens, these people, for the most part, will vote for a government that encourages an influx, not an outflow,” emphasizing that those who left Armenia are unlikely to support a government responsible for large-scale emigration.

