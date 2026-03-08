Mary Basmadjian and ‘The Medz Mamas Podcast’ honor the power of the women before us

Rosie (Toumanian) Nisanyan

In honor of International Women’s Day, we’re spotlighting a recent episode of ‘The Medz Mamas Podcast,’ with guest Mary Basmadjian.

Founded by artist Anoush Bargamian, ‘The Medz Mamas’ is a space dedicated to celebrating Armenian grandmothers from around the world. The initiative first began in 2020 as a series of audio portraits before shifting to a conversational podcast format in 2023. The podcast also features beautiful Armenian theme music created by Aris Buechele.

Mary Basmadjian is a comedian, best known for playing the internet’s favorite Tantig/Tota Vartoush, her comedy special “Funny Armenian Girl,” and most recently, her one-woman show at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, “Mom, Are You There?”

In this special episode, Basmadjian discusses not just one, but both, of her grandmothers: her paternal grandmother, Mari Basmadjian, and her maternal grandmother, Hasmik Alibalian.

Throughout their conversation, Bargamian and Basmadjian explore how the women of older generations have had to get creative in finding their power and using their voice.

Mary Basmadjian and The Medz Mamas Podcast host Anoush Bargamian. (Photo courtesy of The Medz Mamas Podcast)

Mari Tatik would advise Basmadjian to “eat when you’re hungry; don’t eat when you’re not,” while the other women in her family would encourage her to adhere to strict, toxic diets.

And while her maternal grandfather was the dominant voice in the family, Basmadjian recalls Hasmik Tatik keeping little secrets, reassuring her that “you don’t have to tell him everything.”

Both women negotiated societal expectations and cultural power dynamics in their own ways.

Basmadjian also notes that her relationship with each grandmother was unique. She moved in with her paternal grandparents at age 12, and Mari Tatik passed away shortly after she turned 16. Later, as an adult, Basmadjian became the main caregiver for Hasmik Tatik towards the end of her life.

These experiences illustrate how many parts of ourselves and our everyday lives are the result of our Medz Mamas, and that even the smallest things can keep us connected to them when they’re gone. Whether it’s the way she picks her fruit at the grocery store, the inferior taste of a store-bought ponchik, the unmatched durability of a Soviet-era garlic crusher or simply the sight of a hummingbird, Basmadjian feels the presence of her grandmothers all the time.

As a host, Bargamian is authentic and empathetic, proving to be genuinely interested in the stories of her guests’ grandmothers, while also providing a safe and nurturing space when things get emotional.

This International Women’s Day, let’s honor the sacrifices and bravery of the women who came before us and how they found the means to provide and care for us, even in difficult times. The act of reflecting on what they had to go through is enough to give us the strength and determination to face the challenges and injustices of today and whatever may come tomorrow.

‘The Medz Mamas Podcast’ is available on all major podcast platforms. Follow ‘The Medz Mamas’ on Instagram (@TheMedzMamas) to learn about upcoming episodes. You can get your own Medz Mama featured on the podcast and support the program with a donation. Follow Mary Basmadjian on Instagram, TikTok and her website to learn about upcoming performances!

