In One Week 100,000 People Have Seen the Relics of Saint Francis of Assisi

ZENIT News / Assisi, 03.08.2026).- The first week of the exposition of the mortal remains of Saint Francis concluded with a review that speaks of a Basilica transformed into a vibrant meeting place. Approximately one hundred thousand people crossed the threshold of the Lower Church for a moment of reflection before the Saint’s body, while more than 35,000 faithful participated in the Holy Masses celebrated in the Upper Church, a testament to a profound desire for spirituality and communion.

«A week has passed since we exposed the body of Saint Francis for veneration, and our hearts are filled with gratitude,» said Friar Marco Moroni, OFMConv., Custodian of the Sacred Convent. «Seeing thousands of pilgrims pass through the Basilica with serene and smiling faces, sometimes bathed in tears of emotion, is the most beautiful testimony that this is a profound spiritual moment, not a spectacle.»

The profound silence and contemplation that reign before the relics of the Saint confirm the people’s desire to experience an authentic faith. Many have thanked us for our hospitality and organization, an aspect we carefully attended to so that everyone could fully experience this pilgrimage.

In these days of providentially good weather, I would like to express my immense gratitude to all those who made this week of grace possible: to the numerous volunteers, to our friars, to those who collaborate with us, to all the forces of the order, to the Prefecture, to the Police Headquarters, to the Municipality, and to the Region. I also thank those who generously left an offering; it is a great help in supporting the significant organizational and logistical effort of the exposition and a support for the works of solidarity promoted by our Franciscan community. It is a concrete sign that charity and the encounter with Saint Francis continue to bear fruit. My sincere thanks to all.

«Every day, starting at 6:30 a.m., pilgrims gather in the welcome tent, ready to begin their journey towards veneration, in an atmosphere of joyful contemplation,» explains Friar Riccardo Giacon, treasurer of the Sacred Convent and responsible for the logistics of the event. «The faces of the pilgrims clearly express their enthusiasm and happiness at being in Assisi to venerate the remains of Saint Francis. Attention to the vulnerable is one of our organizational priorities. Thanks to our collaboration with the Assisi City Council, this service has facilitated access for an average of sixty people with disabilities each day. This is a concrete gesture of inclusion, allowing everyone to experience this unique moment. This assistance is part of the ongoing process of eliminating architectural barriers within the Sacred Convent complex. Furthermore, thanks to the medical personnel present along the entire route, first aid interventions are carried out calmly and efficiently when necessary.»

The week was also enriched by moments of profound scientific study. Professor Philippe Charlier conducted observations on the Saint’s remains on the night of Monday, February 23, the results of which will be shared in the coming months. Among the most prominent attendees was the Ecclesiastical Assembly of the Episcopal Conference of Umbria, which met on Saturday, February 28, with approximately 400 delegates.

It is still possible to make reservations on the only authorized Website, www.sanfrancescovive.org, where, thanks to the responsible attention of many faithful who can no longer attend, reservations are being cancelled and places are constantly being released. Remember that reservations can only be made through the Website sanfrancescovive.org and are free of charge. Any other method of obtaining the QR code to access the veneration should be considered a scam.

Reservations are always necessary and essential, even for access to the Upper Church and to participate in the Holy Mass. Without them, it is impossible to participate and gain entry.

The exposition and other initiatives of the Franciscan Center also have the support of the National Committee for the Celebrations of the 8th Centenary of the Death of Saint Francis, chaired by the poet Davide Rondoni.

Zenit