Ecumenical Patriarch expressed support for the Patriarch of Antioch amid the war in the Middle East

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his support for Patriarch Ioannis of Antioch and All the East, in light of the developments and the ongoing war in the Middle East.

The Ecumenical Patriarch, expressing concern about the situation in the region, contacted the Patriarch of Antioch by telephone in order to inquire about his well-being and that of the faithful of the Church under his jurisdiction.

During the conversation, the Ecumenical Patriarch conveyed his warm wishes and the sincere interest of both himself and the Ecumenical Patriarchate, invoking upon the Patriarch of Antioch and his flock the unfailing protection of Christ and the Most Holy Theotokos.

Yesterday, the Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, John X, expressed the solidarity of the Church of Antioch with the people of South Lebanon amid the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East.

During a telephone conversation with Metropolitan Elias of Tyre and Sidon on 7 March 2026, the Patriarch conveyed the support of the Church of Antioch for the faithful and the residents of the region.

“We stand by you and by our people in South Lebanon, and we pray for peace and for the end of the war,” Patriarch John stated, emphasizing that the Church of Antioch, through all moral and material means, stands alongside the people of these lands.

He also underlined that the Churches offer prayers for an end to the war, which brings suffering to all, including the longstanding Christian community in the region.

For his part, Metropolitan Elias thanked the Patriarch for his support and solidarity, expressing his gratitude to him for his concern for South Lebanon.

Orthodox Times