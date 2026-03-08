Armenian American Museum to Host Pianist Dr. Laura Farré Rozada in Concert – Van Nuys News Press

Glendale, CA – The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California presents, in collaboration with Instituto Cervantes Los Angeles, award-winning pianist and mathematician Dr. Laura Farré Rozada in concert on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the Glendale Presbyterian Church. The concert is free to attend and open to the public. Advance registration is required.

Dr. Farré Rozada’s newest album Araspel (2025), a tribute to Armenia’s musical heritage, earned multiple international awards across the United States, United Kingdom, Armenia, and Europe. Throughout her career she has performed across five continents in renowned venues including Carnegie Hall in New York, the Southbank Centre in London, and the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, with broadcasts featured on BBC Radio 3, France Musique, and international public radio networks.

Recognized by BBC Music Magazine as a “Rising Star,” Dr. Farré Rozada is internationally celebrated for performances that unite scientific curiosity with emotional depth. The press has described her as one of the most original and reflective artists of her generation, an artist who moves comfortably between equations and sonatas, between research and resonance. She is the recipient of the American Classical Young Musician Award in Washington, D.C., a “New Talent” honoree by the BIME Equity Awards, and an artist and lecturer in residence at leading cultural institutions across Spain.

Beyond the concert hall, Dr. Farré Rozada is also a researcher specializing in music and mathematics and currently serves as Associate Professor at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and the Catalonia College of Music. Her work explores musical memory, performance psychology, and the ways patterns shape human expression.

The program will celebrate classical repertoire alongside works connected to Armenian musical tradition, reflecting the museum’s mission to share culture through meaningful artistic experiences while its landmark cultural campus continues to be developed.

Armenian American Museum long-standing supporters Mr. and Mrs. Donnell and Rima Cameron have generously underwritten the venue and production of the concert. Post-concert reception is graciously sponsored by Azniv Ghazanian.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available to support the artistic program, community engagement, and continued presentation of Armenian music to wider audiences.

The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California is a world-class educational and cultural institution currently under construction in the heart of Glendale’s Arts and Entertainment District. The museum will feature Core and Temporary Exhibitions, Auditorium, Learning Center, Demonstration Kitchen, Archives Center, and more. Its mission is to promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org/Concert.

