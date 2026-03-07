‘We Were Dead, Just Not Buried’: The Artsakh Report We Need in Today’s Chaos

BY DR. KEVORK HAGOPJIAN, ESQ.

In the Middle East right now, we are watching an old human story repeat itself: families moving with bags in their hands and fear in their throats; parents calculating what can be carried and what must be left behind; children absorbing the tremor in the adults’ voices; homes that once meant safety reduced to a question mark. Displacement is not only a change of address. It is the moment your life splits in two: before and after.

That is why this report hit me so hard.

When I saw the reports from Minab, Iran, a girls’ school struck during school hours, families flooding the streets for funerals, officials trading blame while calls grow for an independent probe, I felt that familiar, sick drop in my stomach: the moment you realize that, in our region, even a classroom can stop being a sanctuary. And that’s when Artsakh came back to me, not because those children were killed, but because I can hear the same terror in their voices, the same childhood abruptly forced to learn the language of survival. A kindergarten teacher describes September 19, 2023, the day the unprovoked attack by Azerbaijan began, as 35 little ones screaming, barefoot and half-dressed, as she rushed them down to the basement, not even understanding what was happening: “Teacher Ruzan, I want my mommy… Teacher Ruzan, I’m scared.”

In that moment, the vocabulary of policy collapses. What remains is a universal sound: children calling for their mothers while the world becomes unsafe.

And long before the final blow, the report shows how suffering takes root in the “ordinary”, the slow dismantling of daily life until dignity itself becomes a scarce resource.

“Children found Snickers wrappers and asked for money to buy candy.”

One parent explains they started walking “with our eyes closed so they wouldn’t ask for candy.” That line doesn’t describe an abstract “humanitarian situation.” It describes a parent choosing emotional self-defense because hunger has turned even love into a wound.

This is what the fact-finding report “The Artsakh Blockade and the Forced Displacement of the Population” preserves: human experience in its raw, unedited form. It is based on 83 in-depth interviews with forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians, with testimony recorded “verbatim.”

It was prepared by the Center for International and Comparative Law with the support of the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights (ALC), documentation that treats survivors not as statistics, but as witnesses.

The report explains that the closure of the Lachin Corridor “created a complete blockade around Artsakh, restricting the entry of food, fuel, medicine, and humanitarian aid,” and “effectively became a tool of collective punishment… aimed at forcing the Armenian population of Artsakh to abandon their homeland.”

And then it brings you inside that punishment.

A man in Stepanakert describes going “six days without bread.”

Another family slices two loaves into “8–9 pieces” to stretch across days.

People boil roadside salt—salt “scattered along roadsides to melt snow”—just to make

And the lines—those long, punishing lines—become a place where society is forced into desperation:

“There was already a kind of savagery among the people; it was a struggle for survival.”

“There are people who come and stand in line for 20 hours, then go home without anything…”

This is the part that connects so sharply to what we keep witnessing across the region today: the agony isn’t only the moment of impact, it’s the long stretch of fear, uncertainty, and enforced helplessness that precedes and follows it. The report captures how insecurity moves into the most intimate places:

“A sniper could shoot me even in our yard.”

“Life had no value… we lived as if a sword was hanging over our heads.”

Some describe threats blaring from loudspeakers, terror as a daily soundtrack: “Armenians, we will kill you.”

Then came September 19, 2023. The report calls it the “peak of the crisis,” and states that “the forced displacement… resulted in the compulsory removal of more than 100,000 Artsakh Armenians from their homes,” in a process that “corresponds to elements of ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.”

This is where the report becomes almost unbearable, because displacement is not described as movement, but as emotional amputation:

“We cried all day long.”

“We’ve become zombies…”

“You leave your homeland… knowing that this is the end…”

“We were dead, just not buried.”

Even during flight, the report includes accounts of coercion and terror: “If you stay, we will slaughter you – get out.”

And as if displacement alone were not enough, the report documents the catastrophic fuel depot explosion during the exodus: “at least 218 deaths… confirmed,” “around 300” injured, and “23” still missing.

Survivors speak in the language of unresolved grief: “they still haven’t found him,” and “DNA has still not been found.”

Here is the part I refuse to let fade: the world’s attention moves on, but the people do not stop living inside what happened to them. And power dynamics, who is strong, who is protected, who gets away with what, often decide whether international law is enforced or ignored. The report itself grounds these events in international legal frameworks (including the Geneva Conventions, the UDHR, and the ICCPR, among others), and it is intended to be used “as evidence of the violations committed against the Armenian population of Artsakh.”

I’m not naïve about the moment we are in. The world feels ruptured. Mechanisms stall. Politics intrudes. Accountability is delayed. But a rupture is not the same as permanence. It does not mean the system will remain broken forever, and a demand for justice cannot be buried as long as it is demanded. That is why the work of record-building matters: collecting testimony, preserving memory, documenting violations with care, so that when the “ripe time” comes, the truth is not a whisper, it is a file.

This report says it plainly: preserving these stories is “a means of preserving individual and collective memory” and a “foundation for future accountability and justice.”

So I’m asking you, especially now, when displacement and fear are again dominating our screens, don’t let Artsakh be brushed under the carpet. Read the full report. Keep talking about it. Share it. Quote it. Let survivors’ verbatim words refuse the silence that perpetrators count on. And remember documentation is not only legal preparation. It is moral resistance.

And yes, right now the region is drowning in overlapping crises (from Iran to Lebanon to Israel/Palestine and beyond), and the noise of “the next emergency” is constant. That is exactly why Artsakh is at risk of being quietly erased: not because it matters less, but because chaos is an efficient cover for impunity. When attention splinters, accountability stalls, and the suffering of one displaced people gets treated as “last year’s tragedy.” We cannot allow that. Not when this report preserves verbatim testimony and insists on memory as “a foundation for future accountability and justice.”

The more turbulent the moment, the more disciplined we must be about record-building and insisting, again and again, that a demand for justice does not expire simply because the news cycle moved on.

Dr. Kevork Hagopjian, Esq. is an attorney and human rights advocate with expertise in international law, minority rights, civil litigation, and community engagement. He holds a Ph.D. in Law from the University of Vienna, along with two LL.M. degrees in Public International Law from SOAS, University of London and U.S. Law from George Mason University as well as an LL.B. from University of Aleppo. His doctoral research led to the publication of a book on “The rights of Armenian minorities in Lebanon and Turkey under National and International law”. In addition to legal practice, he facilitates dialogue and peacebuilding efforts in divided or post-conflict communities. With experience spanning legal, intergovernmental, nonprofit and civil society sectors, Dr Hagopjian remains actively engaged in global conversations on justice, accountability, and human dignity.

