ARS to Honor Hamlet and Greta Chraghchian, and Seda Khojayan During Gala

GLENDALE– The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA’s annual Gala will bring together our community leaders, benefactors, and supporters to inspire and contribute—collectively and compassionately—to shape our community’s future.

This year’s theme, “Inspire Change: Build for Tomorrow”, is embodied by the honorees of the evening: Mr. and Mrs. Hamlet and Greta Chraghchian, as well as longtime member Seda Khojayan.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 5:00 p.m., at The Landmark, 10635 Woodman Ave., Mission Hills, CA 91345.

For 116 years, the ARS has been an integral part of community life, while supporting humanitarian endeavors. ARS members continue to be inspired in identifying with the ARS mission and finding strength in its service model, guided by the ARS motto “With the people, for the people.” With the generous support of our benefactors, our members continue to carry out vital programs with the determination to make the impossible possible.

The proceeds from the ARS Gala will support local programs by funding our social and counseling service centers, educating the new generation in one-day and day Armenian schools, and providing scholarships for college students.

Leaders and representatives of our community’s clergy and sister organizations, local public officials, and friends will attend the event.

This year, special recognition will be presented to benefactors and volunteers who, for many years, have supported our programs: benefactors Mr. and Mrs. Hamlet and Greta Chraghchian, as well as our dedicated member, Seda Khojayan. The ARS Shoushi Chapter, Verjine Koujakian Armenian Saturday School of Las Vegas, Nevada, is a major sponsor of the event.

The program will be enriched by the performance of the Allen G. band.

Reserve your seats by calling the ARS Regional Headquartes at (818) 500-1343 or by emailing office@arswestusa.org.

