48% of Armenian Voters Do Not Trust Any Candidate, New Poll Reveals

If Elections Were Held Next Sunday Pashinyan Would Receive 24% of Votes

A nationwide public opinion survey conducted by the International Republican Institute in February and released on Friday indicated that a whopping 48 percent of the respondents do not trust any political party or candidate in the run up to the June parliamentary elections.

The poll also suggested that if the elections were held “next Sunday,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would receive 24 percent of the votes.

According to the same poll, some 30 percent of eligible voters were undecided, while eight percent signaled that they would not take part in the upcoming election. In the snap parliamentary elections in June, 2021 less than 48 percent of the voters turned out, according to figures released by the Central Electoral Commission at the time.

The IRI poll revealed that 68 percent of the respondents voted in the June, 2021 elections, while 31 percent did not. In contrast to the February poll, 47 percent of the respondents said they voted for Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party in 2021.

The top three opposition forces vying for seats in the upcoming elections represent a combined 18 percent of the votes. Businessman Samvel Karapetyan’s “Strong Armenia” party led in the polls with 11 percent of respondents favoring the group. The Hayastan Alliance, led by former president Robert Kocharian, which includes the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, got a four percent favorable response, while the Prosperous Armenia Party, led by businessman Gagik Tsarukyan, registered a two percent response.

The poll was conducted from February 3 to 13 through computer-assisted telephone interviews of 1,506 residents of Armenia and forcibly displaced former residents of Artsakh who are not residing in Armenia. The sample was weighted by age, gender, settlement type, and education level to reflect national demographics.

Respondents’ Priorities

The poll revealed that the main concern for the respondents was national security with 21 percent citing it as a major concern. In comparison to another IRI poll in June, 2025, however, the percentage of Armenians who identify national security and border issues as the country’s main problem has dropped significantly. In February 2026, 21 percent of respondents cited security and border concerns as the top issue, compared with 44 percent in June 2025.

Economic concerns remain prominent. Unemployment, the cost of living, and low wages were among the most frequently cited challenges facing the country.

EU Membership Strongly Supported, TRIPP Strongly Opposed

Overall, 72 percent of respondents said they support Armenia’s possible European Union membership, including 33 percent who strongly support it and 39 percent who somewhat support the idea.

If a referendum on EU membership were held this Sunday, 51 percent said they would vote in favor of joining the EU, while 13 percent would vote against it and 32 percent said they would not participate in the vote.

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, known as TRIPP, which was agreed to when Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the United States signed a joint declaration on August 8 was strongly opposed by the IRI poll respondents.

Some 34 percent of the respondents strongly opposed the TRIPP, while another 13 percent “somewhat opposed” the project. By contrast, 24 percent of respondents strongly favored the effort. For those opposing TRIPP, lack of security, free entry of citizens of enemy countries and a danger of losing Syunik were the top three concerns.

Armenia’s Allies and Foes

Azerbaijan and Turkey were seen as the greatest political threats to Armenia and its national security, with 80 percent of the respondents seeing Baku as a threat, while 69 percent saw Ankara as a threat.

By contrast, 43 percent of the poll respondents saw Russia as Armenia’s most important political partner, followed by the United States (42 percent), Iran (34 percent) and the EU (29 percent).

Armenian Apostolic Church

Despite Pashinyan’s incessant crusade against the Armenian Apostolic Church, Catholicos Karekin II and other clerics, the respondents indicated great support for the institution with a combined 62 percent saying they were strongly or somewhat “satisfied” with the Church. Some 53 percent also signaled their satisfaction with the church leadership.

Asbarez