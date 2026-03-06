Middle East Council of Churches issues urgent Humanitarian Appeal amid escalating crisis

The Middle East Council of Churches (MECC), based in Beirut, has issued an urgent humanitarian appeal as military tensions in the region continue to escalate, warning of severe consequences for civilians and vulnerable communities across the Middle East.

In its statement, the Council said it is “closely monitoring with great concern the serious developments currently taking place in the region,” noting that the ongoing escalation has already resulted in “painful human losses and damages,” creating a humanitarian situation that “can only be described as catastrophic.”

According to the MECC, the current crisis comes on top of years of accumulated instability affecting many countries in the region. “What the region is witnessing today is part of a series of accumulated crises that its peoples have faced over the past years,” the statement said, pointing out that many communities were already struggling with difficult economic conditions and growing social vulnerability.

The Council warned that the latest escalation has worsened the humanitarian tragedy, particularly due to damage inflicted on essential infrastructure. “The recent escalation has exacerbated the scale of the humanitarian tragedy, particularly with the damage to essential facilities such as hospitals, schools, and vital service networks,” the statement emphasized. These developments, it added, threaten all segments of society but have particularly severe consequences for “children, the elderly, patients, and those with special needs.”

Through its network of churches and partner institutions throughout the region, the Middle East Council of Churches has been closely monitoring conditions on the ground and providing assistance to those in need. The statement highlighted that churches and their institutions “have proactively provided emergency humanitarian aid to needy families without discrimination,” guided by their mission “to serve humanity, preserve dignity, and foster solidarity among local communities.”

However, the Council stressed that the scale of the humanitarian needs now exceeds what local initiatives alone can provide. “Thousands of families are in urgent need of assistance, including food, healthcare, safe shelter, psychological and social support, as well as the rehabilitation of damaged homes and community facilities,” the statement said.

Lebanon has already experienced significant consequences of the crisis. According to the MECC, recent developments have led to civilian casualties, serious damage to infrastructure, and waves of displacement as families are forced to leave their homes in search of safety. “This suffering has become a daily reality for a growing number of families who now find themselves in urgent need of emergency humanitarian aid,” the Council noted.

In response, the Middle East Council of Churches issued a direct appeal to international partners, donor agencies, and humanitarian organizations, urging them to support efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of affected communities.

The Council also emphasized the unique role of churches in the region, noting that their longstanding presence within local communities enables them to reach the most vulnerable directly. “The churches in the Middle East… form a trusted humanitarian network capable of reaching the most vulnerable groups directly,” the statement said.

At the same time, the MECC reminded the international community that the protection of human life and dignity must remain a central priority. “The suffering of civilians is not just a transient crisis; it is a radical change in the core of their lives and the foundation of their existence,” the Council warned, describing the situation as “a humanitarian and ethical challenge that requires genuine solidarity and shared responsibility.”

Reaffirming its commitment to the values of mercy, peace, and solidarity, the Middle East Council of Churches called on partners worldwide to stand with the peoples of the Middle East during this critical period and to work together “to alleviate humanitarian suffering and strengthen hope for a more stable and dignified future for humanity.”

In addition, The Middle East Council of Churches (MECC) has launched “Light of Hope,” a new bulletin series dedicated to documenting the ongoing ordeal in the Middle East, with a primary focus on the catastrophic situation in Lebanon that you can read by clicking the link HERE.

Nearly 100,000 Lebanese seek shelter as displacement crisis deepens

Around 100,000 people in Lebanon have moved into shelters, and the number of displaced is expected to rise rapidly following what the United Nations described as “unprecedented” Israeli warnings urging civilians to leave large areas of the country.

The escalation comes as fighting continues between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah. On Thursday, the Israeli military ordered residents to evacuate the southern suburbs of Beirut, including districts controlled by Hezbollah, as well as parts of the Bekaa Valley. Similar evacuation orders had already been issued earlier for areas in southern Lebanon.

Imran Riza, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, said the scale of the displacement warnings and the reaction among the population had no recent precedent.

According to UN figures, approximately 100,000 people were staying in 477 public shelters as of Friday morning. However, the system is nearing its limits.

The evacuation orders triggered panic and severe traffic congestion as thousands of people attempted to leave affected areas.

“We had people going back and forth and not knowing where to go,” Riza said, warning that the number of displaced people is likely to increase rapidly.

He also recalled that during the 2024 conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, more than one million people were displaced in Lebanon, with the majority forced to find accommodation outside official shelters. “This time again, the majority probably will not be in shelters,” he added.

Lebanese Government warns of humanitarian disaster

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam warned that the country may be facing a growing humanitarian crisis due to the mass displacement caused by the evacuation orders and ongoing bombardments.

“A humanitarian catastrophe is beginning to take shape,” he said while addressing members of the diplomatic corps. He added that the consequences of the population movement “on both humanitarian and political levels could be unprecedented.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced new strikes targeting Hezbollah positions in the southern suburbs of Beirut. One strike reportedly hit the tenth floor of a multi-story office building on a central street, near two centers hosting displaced people.

According to reports from the scene, rescuers recovered at least one body from the rubble and continued searching for victims.

Residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon, areas considered strongholds of Hezbollah, have fled in large numbers following the Israeli evacuation orders, marking one of the largest population movements the country has seen in recent years.

Source: mecc.org, ANA-MPA, Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times