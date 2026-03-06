Greek FM: Repatriation of Greeks from the Middle East continuing

Under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, several Greeks and their family members were safely repatriated from countries in the Middle East on Thursday, March 5, according to the foreign ministry.

Specifically:

– Ninety-one Greek citizens and their family members arrived in Athens from Abu Dhabi, on a C-130 aircraft of the Hellenic Air Force, under the auspices of the Greek Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

– One hundred and one Greek citizens and their family members arrived in Athens from Dubai, on a special Aegean Airlines flight, under the auspices of the Greek Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

– Ten Greek citizens arrived by road from Jerusalem at the crossing of the city of Tampa, Egypt, accompanied by the Consul General in Jerusalem.

In addition, 113 Greek citizens and their family members were transported to Athens from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on an Air Arabia flight.

Operations will continue in the coming days and the ministry remains fully prepared to provide all possible assistance to Greek citizens affected by the war situation in the wider Middle East, the announcement added.

Emergency telephone numbers and contact details of Embassies and Consular Authorities of Greece in Iran and the Middle East are available at the link https://www.mfa.gr/tilefona-ektaktis-anagkis-kai-stoicheia-epikoinonias-presveion-kai-proxenikon-archon-tis-elladas-sto-iran-kai-ti-mesi-anatoli/

Orthodox Times